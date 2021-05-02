COVID Positive Hina Feels 'helpless' As She's Unable To Comfort Mother Post Father's Death

Actress Hina Khan who recently tested COVID-19 positive took to Instagram and shared her emotions of feeling helpless about comforting her mother after her father’s sudden demise. The actress who has quarantined herself is disheartened after she is unable to meet her mother and console her in these tough times. Hina’s father passed away a few days ago due to a heart attack.

Hina Khan pens an emotional note

She shared a couple of pictures sitting and staring out from the window while counting on the days she will have to stay away from her family and called herself "helpless". "A Helpless Daughter. Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most. Dear people, times are tough, very tough, for not just us, but everyone around. But there’s a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do,” she wrote. She concluded her post mentioning that she will always be "Daddy’s Strong Girl". She also asked her fans to "send in prayers".

Her friends from the industry including Gauahar Khan, Mouni Roy, Shubhangi, Rubina Dilaik and were quick to console her and send their recovery wishes. Her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal poured in his heart for the post while showing his support. Hina had earlier informed about her diagnosis in a post that read, “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

Hina Khan was filming in Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir when she got the tragic news of her father’s demise and she immediately flew back to Mumbai. Taking to Instagram stories earlier, the actress expressed grief on her the sudden passing away of her father and wrote, "My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th April 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support & love.”

