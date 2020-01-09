'Criminal Justice' Fans Should Definitely Add These Shows To Their Watchlist

Criminal Justice is an Indian series based on Criminal Justice by Peter Moffat and adapted for India by Shridhar Raghavan streaming on Hotstar. It is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Jackie Shroff, Anupriya Goenka and Mita Vashisht in lead roles. The story revolves around Aditya (played by Vikrant Massey), a cab driver who finds himself in trouble after his passenger dies. The show is widely praised for its thrilling element. It is full of surprises and criminal elements. If you like Criminal Justice, you will probably like these shows as well.

Hostages

Hostages is an Indian crime thriller web video series directed by Sudhir Mishra. It is an official adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name. The story revolves around Surgeon Dr. Mira Anand, who is set to perform a routine operation on the chief minister. But the night before, her family is taken hostage and she is ordered to assassinate her unwitting patient in order to save her family.

The People Vs O.J Simpson

The People v. O. J. Simpson from American Crime Story is the first season of the crime anthology television series American Crime Story. The first season revolves around the O. J. Simpson murder case and is based on Jeffrey Toobin's book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson from 1997. The season received critical acclaim, mostly for the performances.

True Detective

True Detective is an American anthology crime drama television series created and written by Nic Pizzolatto. The story tells how the police officers and detectives around the USA are forced to face dark secrets about their own selves and the people around them while investigating homicides. The show stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in lead roles.

Chernobyl

This show gives an informative look at the nuclear disaster near the city of Pripyat in the north of the Ukrainian SSR. Chernobyl tells the real-life story of the catastrophic disaster which took place at the Chernobyl nuclear plant. The show gives an informative and in-depth look at the recklessness that caused the disaster and how the Russians neutralized it.

