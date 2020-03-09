'Crisis On Infinite Earths'' New Poster Reveals Secrets About The Finale Episode

On the poster of Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, the hero who is formerly known as Green Arrow is sporting a different look as Spectre. During the third episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, Oliver Queen (Green Arrow) meets a man named Jim Corrigan. Jim Corrigan plays the role of Spectre - one of DC Comics’ most powerful characters.

When they meet, Jim told Oliver that only he can light the spark since it is his destiny to save everyone. Furthermore, he said that all the universes and people you love will perish. Apart from this, there are new heroes who are introduced to save the world and help the 7 Paragons. The new heroes are Black Lighting and Nash Wells. Let us take a look at some more characters on the poster.

Crisis on Infinite Earths' poster

As per the comics, Supergirl dies during the Crisis on Infinite Earths. Fans also might witness something similar in the next episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Supergirl is also been named as Paragon Of Hope as per 7 Paragons. Moreover, there is also a new scientist who joins the team to help superheroes fight Anti-Monitor (Villian) during Crisis on Infinite Earths. However, this is the first time that the TV series is following the storyline as per comics but fans are expecting some twist in the story. The next and the finale episode of Crisis on Infinite Earths will release on January 14, 2020.

The fate of the worlds lies with them. Crisis on Infinite Earths concludes next Tuesday starting at 8/7c. Stream the first 3: https://t.co/7lqznqwBXy pic.twitter.com/umTu5CSsX2 — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) January 7, 2020

The end begins at the dawn of time. Crisis on Infinite Earths concludes next Tuesday starting at 8/7c. Stream the first 3: https://t.co/7lqznqwBXy pic.twitter.com/JN2SgObhb6 — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) January 8, 2020

Image Courtesy : Arrow TV Show's Instagram Account

