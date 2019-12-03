Critics' Choice Documentary Awards: Neon Wins Big At The Event

The Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards were given out on Sunday in a ceremony that was held at BRIC in Brooklyn. Neon won the Best Documentary Feature award for Apollo 11. Neon won the maximum number of awards at the event. They won around five awards at the function. Jonathan Scott of the Property Brothers fame was the host of the show.

Major wins at the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards

Apollo 11 won the award for best documentary feature at the ceremony. The best director award was shared by the directors of two films, the first being Steven Bognar and the second being Julia Reichert and Peter Jackson. Their films were called American Factory and They Shall Not Grow Old respectively. The award for best cinematography was bagged by John Chester for his film The Biggest Little Farm, which was also made by Neon. The award for best editing was given to Todd Douglas Miller for his work in Apollo 11. The award for Best Archival Documentary was also bagged by Apollo 11. The film also won the award for Best Science/ Nature Documentary The award for the best first documentary feature was bagged by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov for the film Honeyland, which was also made by Neon. The Most Innovative Documentary was bagged by They Shall Not Grow Old. The Netflix short film, Period. End of Sentence, won the Best Short Documentary award at the event. Netflix also won an award for the Most Compelling Living Subjects of a Documentary award for Knock Down The House.

Other highlights from the ceremony

Documentarian Frederick Wiseman was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which is now known as D.A. Pennebaker Award, named after the famous documentarian who died in August. Michael Apted was honoured with the Landmark Award for the series Up. The Biggest Little Farm was nominated the most number of times at this event with around seven nominations.

