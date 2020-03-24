'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao' Written Update | March 24: Pradhans Reach The Hospital

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27 and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents. Here are the highlights and the written update of the Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! March 24, 2020 episode.

DDAMJ written update for March 24, 2020

The episode starts with Sunderlal reaching the Pradhans' house. He feels that it very late and all the members of the house must be asleep, thus he leaves without telling them anything. The lady goons warn Shraddha to leave the city otherwise she can’t even imagine what will happen with her and her family. All the goons leave from the house’s back door after they had established their real intentions for being there.

Anjali keeps thinking about Shlok and tries to figure out if he was still pissed off at her. She then calls Shraddha but the latter was not able to speak anything on the phone. Anjali thought that this was because Shraddha would be in deep sleep. Anjali cuts the call and tries calling Shlok but he doesn’t answer her call.

Shraddha tries to take care of Dada and Dadi and ties a cloth on Dadi and Vikas’ head in order to stop the bleeding. Dadi tells Shraddha to call the police and inform them about the situation. Dhruv and Rekha reach the Pradhans' house. Dhruv spots the ambulance and gets extremely nervous. He tries to go inside by telling everyone that he is a family member. Rekha and Dhruv get tensed after they spot the blood on Dada and Vikas.

Dhruv spots that one nurse treating Shraddha. This makes Rekha guilty for all her doings. She just wanted to scare the Pradhans but didn’t think that it would get extended so much. Shraddha continuously keeps on repeating that Dhruv didn’t attend her call. Dhruv hears that. Police asks Shraddha to give a statement but she is not able to give them anything concrete because of the shock. Shraddha comes back to normal and gives the statement. Sunderlal asks Rekha to handle everything that is going on.

Shraddha gets a call from Anjali but is not able to talk to her because her phone’s battery dies. Dhruv offers his phone to Shraddha in order to call Anjali. Shraddha ignores his offer and asks the ward boy for his phone. She then talks to Anjali while all the family members are being treated at the hospital.

