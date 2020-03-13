'Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao!' Makers To Pull The Plug On The Show?

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! is a new TV show that airs on Star Plus. The show premiered on January 27, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday at 7:30 PM. The show revolves around the story of two sisters, Shraddha and Anjali, who are striving to fulfill their dreams and goals in life. They also have the responsibility to look after their grandparents.

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! gathered a lot of positive response when it was launched. This was because of its unique and interesting storyline. Even the star cast was much appreciated. However, soon things started to fail and off-lately fans have speculated that the show is about to go off the air. Recently, according to the media reports by an entertainment portal, the makers decided to stop the show's telecast and the show is likely to go off air by mid of May 2020.

Dadi Amma... Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! cast

The role of Anjali Pradhan is played by Sheen Dass. She was last seen in the serial Shadi Ke Siyape. The role of her sister Shraddha Pradhan is played by Anagha Bhosale. The role of their grandfather and grandmother are played by well-known actors Mohan Joshi and Seema Biswas respectively. Seema Biswas is a National Award winner.

Abhishek Singh Pathania and Ankit Raizada are seen essaying the role of Shlok and Dhruv respectively. Shlok and Dhruv are the boyfriends of the two sisters Anjali and Shraddha. Vikas Pradhan's (the father of two sisters) role is played by Rudra Kaushish.

