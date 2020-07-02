Actor Dalljiet Kaur Congratulates 'mother-to-be' Pranitaa Pandit With An Emotional Post

Fans are aware of the fact that Kavach fame, Pranitaa Pandit is expecting her first child. Even though the actor had already shared the good news with her fans, Pranitaa Pandit’s friend and Indian television actor, Dalljiet Kaur also used social media as a platform to publically congratulate Pranitaa Pandit for a new chapter in her life. Dalljiet Kaur shared a heart-melting post on her social media that left Pranitaa Pandit in tears. Read ahead to know.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

Dalljiet Kaur’s post filled with love for 'mother-to-be' and friend Pranitaa Pandit

Dalljiet Kaur is fairly active on social media. On July 2, 2020, the television actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her official Instagram handle to express how happy she is for her friend and to-be-mother Pranitaa Pandit. Sharing a picture of the pregnant actor, dressed in black with a baby bump, Dalljiet Kaur’s caption left Pranitaa Pandit in tears.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

Dalljiet Kaur started her caption by saying that she was waiting to make this post almost for a month, but after looking at this gorgeous picture of Pranitaa Pandit, Dalljiet Kaur just couldn’t wait. Dalljiet said that since the time the two have met, Pranitaa Pandit has been "caring to a crazy level". She mentioned in her caption that Pranitaa Pandit has crossed every limit in order to protect the ones she loves and has always looked out for people she loves. As Pranitaa Pandit is about to step into a new and beautiful journey of motherhood, Dalljiet Kaur wants to wish her lots of happiness and wants her to have a fulfilled and happy life.

Dalljiet Kaur also mentioned in her caption that she wishes Pranitaa Pandit to get the most caring group of people around her after her baby is born, who would take care of her, as much as of the baby. Dalljiet Kaur claimed through her caption that in her heart she knows that Pranitaa Pandit will be the most caring (excessively) and an amazing mom. Dalljiet Kair said that she can’t wait to meet and to hold Pranitaa Pandit's baby. Dalljiet Kaur concluded the caption by making sure that Pranitaa Pandit knows that she is always there for her.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

This post shared by Dalljiet Kaur went viral on the internet instantly. The post also left actor Pranitaa Pandit in tears as she commented saying “Aweee ... u made me cry my ♥️... 😍😍😍😍😍 love u forever wallaaa .. I have u to take care of me since 2008 🤪.. n I willl make sureee u r there forever ..”. Many fans also spammed the comment section of the post by congratulating Pranitaa Pandit for a new phase in her life.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.