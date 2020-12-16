Dalljiet Kaur Invites Fans To Be Her Cheerleaders As She Undertakes Weight Loss Journey

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur has recently started her weight loss journey. The actor is super close to her fans and keeps them entertained through her Instagram. According to a media report, she recently chose myFanPark to connect better with her fans and has invited them to join her in this journey by using this app.

All about Dalljiet Kaur's weight loss journey with her fans

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur is famously known for her role in the popular TV show, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She has been quite active on social media and quite popular for her fan engagements. She usually keeps updating her fans about her life and shares the insights into all her projects. She even shared some of her paintings during the 2020 lockdown to inspire her fans to do something that would keep them busy and entertained. She has now embarked on a weight loss journey which is something everyone needs right now after all these months of eating. Dalljiet Kaur wants her fans to be a part of this journey with her and wants them to come to cheer her up and motivate her with their fitness tips and inspirations.

According to a media statement, Dalljiet Kaur has opted to use myFanPark to stay connected with her fans. This app allows users to interact with celebrities. So now with the help of myFanPark, she can send personalised messages to her fans. She also said, "It is lovely to be able to expand my family of well-wishers and fans and reciprocate some of their warmth. Usually, in the stream of responses from fans, it is hard to register too many details about everyone who reaches out but because of myFanPark, I know so many special things about fans. Their personalities, passions and so much more. It is so rewarding to connect with them on a personal basis and to make someone's day." myFanPark recently had a merger with a Silicon Valley-based company Starsona Inc., this merger has brought multiple celebrities across the globe close. Now fans can connect with not just Indian stars like Dalljiet Kaur but even international influencers.

Image credit and story inputs from PR

