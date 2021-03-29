Dalljiet Kaur Opens Up About Her COVID-19 Battle, Says "Being Paranoid Saved My Life"

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and opened up about contracting COVID-19. She revealed that she was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and confessed that 'being paranoid' saved her life.

Dalljiet in an Instagram post wrote, "Yes, I have not escaped COVID too. Went through it .. quarantined immediately and had to be admitted to Lilavati hospital. Was there for five days. While my sister flew down from delhi to take care of my son (who was negative n fit touch wood), I was being treated by the COVID WARRIORS. I kept asking them how they r not suffocated in the pp kit and how is it that I can see them smiling n happy even in such heavy attire ... and each one of them always said “ye to humara kaam hai and we are happy serving the patients with the medical help” It was like waking up to the worst nightmare of being hit by the virus that looked like would not affect me anymore becaus we assumed “abhi tak to hoke jaa chuka hoga mujhe because I work with so many people”.

"I was very fortunate to have detected the virus on the third day itself as I was “OVER PARANOID” everytime I caught cold. The COVID testing wala guy literally said “mam aap humesha test kara lete ho jaldi isiliye jaldi aapki treatement ho gayi” “logon ko almost eight nine days ke baad pata chalta hai jab infection fael jaata hai andar” well, shayad being paranoid saved my life. Being an asthama patient it’s been scary to be living in today’s sitiation of COVID while working. Anyways, touch wood god is kind, I am already out of quarantine and complete healing already... but I decided to write about this because it’s holi tomorrow. And while people are still not understanding the gravity of the scare... I want to appeal to everyone to please stay at home.... please be safe !!!," she concluded. READ | Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon cast: Barun Sobti, Dalljiet Kaur, Sanaya Irani & other actors

In the following IG post, Dalljiet wrote, "What an experience ...Stay Safe indoors; Happy Holi Virtually...Do everything you can to help our heroes, who take care of us like their own...in such times that no one u know can be besides you." [sic]