Dance+ 5 Updates: Special Theme Becomes The Biggest Highlight Of The Show

Dance+ 5 started off with the grand entry of Shah Rukh Khan who goes on to give an incredible speech about the country. The theme for the show was Incredible India and hence the dancers' performances are directly intended to highlight this theme primarily. The contestants look enthusiastic as they prepare for their respective performances.

Dance+ 5: Contestants' special theme

The first performance for the evening begins with Bheem from team Punit who chooses to put up a contemporary performance. The heart-warming act goes on to win everyone over on the set and he gets an instant plus from Remo D’Souza. The next act from Punit’s team is kicked off by Subrat and Sanchita who dance on Sajda from My Name Is Khan. Their tribute is directed towards the symbol of love, Taj Mahal. They perform again when the audience shouts for an encore. The duo also goes on to get a double plus from SRK.

The next performance is by Chandar and Manoj who present the next act in tribute to AR Rahman and perform to his tunes. The locking popping moves of the duo combined with the soulful music prove to be a rather unique combination for everyone to witness. They go on to get 19 points for their performance.

Dharmesh later informs the judges that Rupesh will not be able to perform as he is injured. Hence, the next performance is set by Nritya Kala Kendra who dance to an enthusiastic song from SRK’s film. Their act on female achievers earns them a plus from SRK. The girls get a delightful surprise as their fathers appear on the set. SRK then proceeds to shake a leg with them.

Later, the contestants go on to present a special tribute to Shah Rukh Khan, by performing to some of his iconic songs. They also showcase his amazing journey as an artist in the industry. The tribute makes him emotional and the crowd is seen cheering for him soon after. Later on, the audience witnesses the bonus battle between Bhim, Monark and Ace and out of them Monark and Ace win. The next battle starts between Subrat-Sanchita and Nritya Kala Kendra. And this battle is won by Subrat-Sanchita.

