Dance+ 5 Episode Recap For February 15 And 16: The Show Gets Four Finalists

Dance+ 5 is one of the most popular reality shows on Indian television. In the recent episode of the dance reality show, the audience got to see many emotional and heart-warming performances. Read on to know more about what happened in the recent episode of Dance+ 5.

ALSO READ: Dance+ 5 Written Update Of February 1 And 2, 2020; Monark's Performance Wins Hearts

Dance+ 5 recap February 15, 2020

The show saw Bollywood’s favourite on-screen couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan coming in to promote their film Love Aaj Kal. The first performance was from Monark Trivedi. His performance was loved by many and Kartik also tried his best efforts to replicate the feat.

Later, Candybots performed on the song Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and their peppy moves made everybody feel like grooving with them. Finalists Sanchita-Subrata and team Janam danced to the beats of Tumse Milke Dilka Hai Jo Haal from Main Hoon Na.

Later, the male contestants came on stage to perform a special dance for Sara and the actor graciously joined them for the act. Rupesh Bane from team Dharmesh gave a lesson in prop usage and Remo termed his performance as magical. Later, Sara and Kartik were invited on stage for a special dance and their sizzling chemistry was loved by everyone. At the end of the episode, Remo declared Rupesh Bane from team Dharmesh and Deepika-Rupesh from team Karishma as the third and fourth finalists.

ALSO READ: Dance+ 5 Written Update: Rupesh Stuns The Audience With His Performance

Dance+ 5 recap February 16, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana and his co-stars from the upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan appeared on the show. Ayushmann went on to sing Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho from his upcoming film. Sanchita-Subrata stunned the audience with their jaw-dropping performance.

Later, veteran actor Neena Gupta joined captain Karishma on stage to perform on Kala Chasma from the film Baar Baar Dekho. Moreover, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team sizzled the dance floor with their performance on the remixed version of Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re from their film. The judges also joined them on stage.

Later, the dance battle began between team Janam and team Rupesh Bane and later Sanchita-Shubrato performed oppsoite Deepika-Rupesh. Captain Karishma also performed a special act that celebrated friendship and the episode ended here. Stay tuned for the latest written updates.

ALSO READ: Dance Plus 5: Sunny Deol And Suniel Shetty Reminisce Their ‘Border’ Days On The Show

ALSO READ: Dance Plus Stars V Underground Makes It To 'America's Got Talent' Finale

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.