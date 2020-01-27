Dance+ 5 Written Update January 26: A Dance Tribute To Abdul Kalam

The 'King Khan' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Dance+ 5. The actor danced with the contestants and the captains as he graced the stage. Later, Deepika and Rupesh from Karishma’s team were seen giving a tribute to the late president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Their performance touched everyone’s heart and earned themselves a plus from the judges.

The next performance was by The Ace who showed the struggles and the heroism of the journey of the Indian cricket team. They also displayed a touching bit of the 1983 world cup win. They too managed to earn themselves a plus. Soon after which SRK joined them for a game of cricket in their own musical style.

It was followed by Janam from Punit’s group winning everyone’s heart after he danced to the topic of love marriage in India. The next performance was from Candy Bots and they chose to show the inspiring journey of Suresh Mukund’s team Kings United as they won the World Dance Championship. They were surprised to see the real team of Suresh arrive on stage. They too got a plus for their performance.

Monark from team Suresh was up next to perform and managed to completely impress the audience with his performance. He played the character of Mowgli and took everyone back to their childhood days through his performance. He too earned himself a plus from the judges.

Nearing the end, the audience witnessed a bonus battle between Janam and Rupesh Deepika, which was won by the latter. The next battle took place between Candy Bots and Tron Brothers; this battle was then won by Tron brothers from team Suresh. Soon, Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari came to the show to promote The Forgotten Army, later Punit performed a special act.

Promo Image Credits - A Still From Dance+ 5.

