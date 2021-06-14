'Dance Deewane 3' Elimination: Uday Singh And Jamna Ben Fail To Make It To The Top 8

Colors TV's popular reality dance show titled Dance Deewane 3 recently had an elimination during the weekend episode. Dance Deewane 3 judges include Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh. After Sunday's elimination, the top eight contestants of the show were announced as well.

Dance Deewane 3 elimination

According to a report by Big Technology Trends, the Dance Deewane 3 contestants to be evicted from the reality show are Uday Singh and Jamna Ben. Other than Uday Singh and Jamna Ben, Pallavi from Mumbai was also in the bottom 3 but eventually was saved from elimination. Fans were left disappointed after Uday Singh and Jamna Ben couldn't make it to the top 8. Uday Singh became a part of this show after a video of him dancing went viral on social media.

Singh belonged to a small town in Madhya Pradesh and was from a financially weak family. The team of Dance Deewane 3 got in touch with him and made him a part of the show after his videos and dance moves won millions of hearts around the country. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who is being praised for his humanitarian work during the lockdown, had also appeared on the show as a guest judge and promised to feed Uday’s family during the entire lockdown period. On the other hand, Jamna Ben was a huge Madhuri Dixit fan and shared the stage with her several times as well. She had also stated that she learned how to dance by watching her idol Madhuri and never thought that a homemaker like her would get the chance to perform on such a huge platform.

More about Dance Deewane 3

The third season of the super hit dance reality show premiered on March 20, 2021, on Colors TV. The show is hosted by dancer-choreographer Raghav Juyal. It airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm IST. It is also being reported that next week will see wild card entries in the show, giving a tough competition to the top 8 contestants. The show accepts contestants from all 3 generations, ie, kids, youth, and seniors.

Image - Jamna Dathiya, Dance_Deewane3 Instagram Account

