The finale of the popular Colors TV dance reality show named Dance Deewane 3 will be aired the coming weekend. The top performers of the dance reality show will be seen doing the final showdown to grab the prestigious trophy. Dance Deewane 3 will witness highly talented contestants displaying their stunning dance. With Bollywood actor and judge, Madhuri Dixit’s graceful dance performance, the finale episode will be high on energy as the finalists will try to impress the judges with their dynamic performances.

The promo of the Kalank star's upcoming performance has been shared by ColorsTV on their official Instagram handle. Watch the video below.

Madhuri Dixit's graceful dance performance at the Dance Deewane 3 finale

In the latest promo video of the finale of the dance show, the actor can be seen donning a light purple lehenga. The Aaja Nachle star will be entertaining the audience with an outstanding dance performance on her blockbuster song from the 90s titled Kuk Kuk Kuk. Madhuri is also seen dancing along with the contestants on the show on the popular song, First Class from Kalank film. Sharing the promo, ColorsTV wrote, "Jab @madhuridixitnene ki adaaon ka chalega jaadu, toh Grand Finale ki shaam hogi ek dum first class! Dekhiye #DanceDeewane3 ka Grand finale, iss weekend raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments and express their excitement for the upcoming finale episode. A fan commented, "Awesome..," while another one added, "I think this show is best because of madhuri dixit." A netizen chipped in, "Truly a diva." Another one added, "I am so excited to see the grand finale." The actor's fan pages also dropped comments expressing their excitement over her performance.

The finale of the dance show will be a grand celebration of all the contestants of the show, along with the finalists. Madhuri's dance performance will be a special attraction of the episode. The judge will make all her special guests on the episode groove with her. Playback singer Jubin Noutiyal has also crooned a special song from Shershaah for her.

Image: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene