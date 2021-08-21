'Dance Deewane 3': Madhuri Dixit And Shehnaaz Gill Groove To 'Badi Mushkil' Song; Watch

One of the biggest sensations of the Indian film industry in the 90s, Madhuri Dixit reigned in Bollywood with her beauty and alluring expressions. Every song featuring Dixit is still touted amongst the evergreen songs as they have retained their charm amidst modern music. Recreating one of her most iconic songs, Dixit recently shook a leg with actor Shehnaaz Gill on the sets of the popular dancing reality show Dance Deewane 3.

Madhuri Dixit - Shehnaaz Gill's Dance Video

Appearing on the 'Love special' episode of the dancing reality show with Sidharth Shukla, Honsla Rakh actor Shehnaaz Gill grabbed the opportunity to groove with Bollywood's dhak-dhak girl actor Madhuri on her iconic song. Taking to her Instagram, Gill uploaded a video of her recreating Dixit's dance from Alka Yagnik's 'Badi Mushkil' in the 1998 romantic drama Anjaam.

Donning a black and blue gown Gill managed to match Madhuri Dixit's impeccable expressions in the video. The latter wore an aqua saree with heavy jewellery. Gill shared the video writing, "Proud feeling ♥️♥️♥️ Thank you @colorstv for so much respect & love ♥️♥️."

Netizens' reaction to Madhuri Dixit - Shehnaaz Gill's Dance Video

The comment section was filled with netizens swooning over the duo. One fan enthused about the performance and commented, ''Even I am feeling so proud 💖.... One of my favourite songs of Madhuri mam. And you are performing with her on that. Hayeeee'' while another fan wrote, ''Wow 2 beautiful queens on the fire''. Another fan wrote, ''Those perfect classy moves 😻💥''.

More on Shehnaaz Gill on Dance Deewane 3

The popular dancing reality shows Dance Deewane 3 released the promotional video of their special episode. The video has been making rounds on the internet as the audience is excited to see the rumoured couple of the Television industry, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. In the video, Gill can be seen shaking a leg with judge Madhuri Dixit on the Ghagra song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Gill also danced with a couple of contestants from the show as she took to her Instagram to share the fun BTS videos from the shooting.

IMAGE- SHEHNAAZ GILL'S INSTAGRAM