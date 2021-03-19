'Dance Deewane 3' Premiere To Have Performances That Will Make Madhuri Dixit Cry

The dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3 will have it's grand premiere on Colors tomorrow on Saturday, March 20. The show has Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Sir, Tushar Kalia as judges with Remo D'souza as a guest judge. The reality show will be hosted by Raghav Juyal. This will be Remo D'souza's first television appearance after he was admitted after having a severe heart attack. Ahead of the premiere, the official Instagram page of Colors TV has been sharing snippets of dance performances of the Dance Deewane 3 contestants with the audience while promoting their show. In one such promo, Madhuri Dixit is so moved by a contestant's performance that she gifts his mother a sari as a thankyou.

Madhuri Dixit gifts sari to Uday Singh's mother

The contestant in question is Uday Singh who performs a contemporary piece to the song Kyun Main Jaagoon from the Akshay Kumar movie Patiala House. The promo shows that judges are blown away by Uday Singh's performance and are moved by his life story. We can also see the other contestants and the audience teary-eyed after they get to know Uday's story. Uday's mother later joins him on stage and while the other judges praise the woman for supporting her son to follow his dreams, Bollywood's very own Dhak Dhak Girl goes a step further and hands over a present to Uday's mom. On opening it, Uday's mom is elated to find a sari gifted by Madhuri to her and her son touched by Madhuri's gesture also starts crying. Watch the emotional video right below:

Netizens react to Madhuri's gesture

Fans of the actor and the reality show were quick to comment on the video and filled the comment section with clap emojis applauding Uday Singh for his exceptional performance. The users found Madhuri's gesture very sweet and praised the actor in the comment section. One user wrote, "Mind-blowing dance" while another commented "Loved the moment when Madhuri gifted her a sari." Other users dropped a ton of heart and fire emojis in the comment section.

Dance Deewane 3 contestants

Dance Deewane 3 is a dance reality show in which aspiring dancers from all walks of life participate to showcase their talent. The show has no age bar and has contestants belonging to different generations take part in the competition. Some of the contestants who are a part of the third season of the dance reality show are Shilpa and Ajay from Gen 3, Piyush Gurbhele and Uday Singh from Gen 2, Gunjan and Sohail from Gen 1 and many others. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday from March 20 on Colors TV at 9 pm IST.

