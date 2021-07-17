Dance Deewane 3 To See Madhuri Dixit And Rekha Perform In A Special Episode

The much-awaited episode of the Dance Deewane 3, a reality TV show on Colors TV, promises to be full of entertainment and fun. The theme of the upcoming episode is based on the cinematic life of veteran actor Rekha. The episode is themed as ‘Rekha Utsav: Silsila Deewangi Ka’. In this episode, the contestants will dance to different songs of the famous movies in which Rekha has been featured. Show’s jury-member Madhuri Dixit and Rekha will perform a special number in the episode.



Rekha will be also be present in the show, invited as the special guest on the jury for the episode. Dance Deewane 3 has featured this episode, celebrating the versatile performances of the Silsila actor. All the dance contestants will be grooving on Rekha’s songs, uplifting the mood of the episode. Different versions of Rekha, and her versatile career will be on display in the show. In Dance Deewane 3, jury member Madhuri Dixit will also be seen recreating a scene from the movie Silsila with Rekha. The Utsav actor will be enjoying all the performances, however, she will be amazed by the performance of Somansh and Akash as they dance to her favourite song Sun Sun Didi. She is seen mesmerised by their performance.

The 66-year-old actor will be thoroughly enjoying Papai Antara and Tarun’s dance performance on the evergreen song ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’. On the set, she will be seen doing aarti for all the contestants to pray for their well being and good health.The hip hop guru, Gunjan will be asking the Umrao Jaan actor to teach her some 'desi adaayein' on the show.

Cinematic Career Of Rekha

The actor whose real name is Bhanurekha Ganesan is better known by her stage name, “Rekha”. The actor who is being celebrated on Dance Deewane's latest season is the daughter of actors Pushpavalli and Gemini Ganesan, Rekha started her career as a child actress in Telugu films Inti Guttu and Rangula Ratnam. The Muqaddar ka Sikandar actor has worked in more than 180 films and is the recipient of several accolades. She also received three Filmfare awards and one national award for her performance in Umrao Jaan. Some of her most famous work was seen in movies, including -- Khubsoorat, Jeevan Dhaara, Agar Tum Na Hote etc.

Image: Instagram



