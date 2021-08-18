Dance Deewane 3's Upcoming Episode Leaves Madhuri Dixit & Bharti Singh Teary Eyed

The upcoming episode of Colors TV's kids dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 will see the show's judges, including superstar Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kaila as well as comedian Bharti Singh get emotional after an act in the unique episode. The special episode will be based on love, and in the promo, one can see the trio get teary-eyed after seeing Saddam Shaikh and Rupesh Soni's performance that showcases the loving bond between a man and his dog. The episode will also feature the widely celebrated TV actors Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla make guest appearances.

Judges left teary-eyed on Dance Deewane 3

Colors TV has released a promo clip, in which the opening performance by contestants Rupesh Soni and Saddam Shaikh leaves the judges awestruck. The act shows the delicate and pure bond between a beggar and his dog as both of them struggle for survival, with the homeless man giving the innocent animal shelter. The promo has gone viral with more than 258k views on Instagram and 166k views on YouTube.

The channel's caption on the post read, "Pyaar ka koyi roop nahi hota, aur aise dil ko chhuh jaane wale performance ke liye koyi shabd nahi hote Watch #LoveSpecial #DanceDeewane3, this Sat-Sun at 8 pm only on #Colors. #DanceMachayenge #DD3 (sic),"(Love doesn't come in a particular form, and there are no words for a performance that touches your heart). Have a look.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on the show

The special episode on love will stream over the weekend. It will also witness the presence of the most popular couple of Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz will be seen grooving on a romantic song with the contestant of the show Piyush Gurbhele on Pehli Nazar Mein from Race. In another promo released by the channel, the fans can also see how the contestant also teased Sidharth while dancing with her as the latter pretended to be jealous, walking over the stage and taking her.

Shehnaaz also shared a promo on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen announcing the duo's arrival on the show. Sharing the clip on Instagram, she captioned it, "Coming Soon #DanceDeewane @realsidharthshukla @colorstv (sic).".

The dance reality show has Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalika, and Dharmesh Yelande onboard as judges, with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa hosting it. It airs on Colors TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

