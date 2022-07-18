Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale: Aditya Patil Emerges As Winner, Takes Home Rs 20 Lakh

The much-loved dance reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji, and Nora Fatehi as judges recently announced the winner of the first season who took home the winning amount of Rs 20 Lakh. The grand finale also witnessed a thrilling appearance of Aamir Khan who was there to promote his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Read further ahead to know about the winner of this year’s Dance Deewane Juniors.

Dance Deewane Juniors winner announced

In the grand finale episode of Dance Deewane Juniors, it was revealed that the 8-year-old Aditya Patil, trained by Dance Deewane Juniors' choreographer Pratik Utekar, emerged as the winner of the show. Not only Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji, and Nora Fatehi but also many celebrity guests namely Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and others who appeared on the show were impressed with Aditya Patil’s talent.

In one of the earlier episodes, Aditya Patil also reflected on how he wanted to win the show for his grandfather and mentioned that he wanted to buy a new house for his grandfather as the latter struggled to pay his dance school fee.

On the other hand, contestants who competed with Aditya Patil included Anshika Dhara, Riddhi Thakkar, All Stars, Falak Saifi, Priyanshi Kanarji, Prateek Kumar Naik, Geet Kaur Bagga, C Company, Runjuna Das, Arnav Talukdar and others.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Colors TV recently dropped a brief clip where Aamir and Neetu can be seen dancing on the iconic track Aati Kya Khandala. While Aamir looked handsome in a blue-printed kurta and white pyjamas, the JugJugg Jeeyo actor oped for a green and black saree. The duo perfectly did the song's hook step, with Aamir also using a handkerchief as a prop similar to how it was used in the film.

Image: Instagram/@colorstv