'Dance Deewane': Neetu Kapoor Says THIS Contestant Reminds Her Of Daughter In-law Alia

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has managed to grab all the headlines for quite a long time now. Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor is on cloud nine after his son finally tied the knot with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, in a regal yet private wedding ceremony at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai.

Ever since the wedding happened, Neetu Kapoor has often been seen talking about her 'bahu' Alia Bhatt on numerous occasions. From praising Alia in front of the media to wanting her to rule the house, the veteran actor is beaming with joy after the arrival of her bahu. Recently, Neetu Kapoor on a dance reality show quipped that a contestant on the show reminded her of her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt.

Neetu Kapoor remembers her daughter-in-law on Dance Deewane

Neetu Kapoor will be seen as a judge in Colors TV reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. She will be seen in the dance reality show with Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. The premiere episode of Dance Deewane Juniors is on 23rd April. With the show getting kickstarted, in one of the promos, it is seen that most of the contestants have managed to win the hearts of the judges, but one special contestant grabbed Neetu Kapoor's attention.

An 8-year-old Geet Kaur Bagga from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, whose energetic belly dance stunned the judges, was praised by the iconic actor. Neetu Kapoor, who was impressed by the little girl's performance, said that the girl reminded her of Alia. The veteran actor said, “This is what deewangi feels like. There is something about you. Geet, you remind me of Alia Bhatt. Tum bahut cute ho.”

Neetu Kapoor on Ranbir's wedding being Rishi Kapoor's last wish

On the sets of Colors TV's reality show, Hunarbaaz, Neetu Kapoor was seen getting emotional remembering late actor Rishi Kapoor. She mentions that it was Rishi Kapoor's last wish for his son to get married.

She said, “This was Rishi ji’s last wish ki 'mere bete ki shaadi ho'. Aur mein dekh rahi this ki unki last wish puri ho rahi hai." (This was Rishi ji’s last wish, that his son got married. And I was watching that wish come true) She added, "I only wish he was there to see it. But he is watching.”

