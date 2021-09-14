'Dance Plus' 6 Released: Contestants List, TV Timings And Live Streaming Details

The popular reality TV show Dance Plus is back with another energy-filled season. Dance Plus 6 has taken the digital route and will stream exclusively on Hotstar+ and will see choreographer-turned-filmmaker Remo D’ Souza as a Super Judge. Captains Shakti Mohan and Punit J Pathak will return as judges with Salman Yusuff Khan replacing Dharmesh as the judge.

Dance+ 6 out now

Super Judge Remo D'souza is back to hunt for India's next dance icon with hist Raghav Juyal and captains Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Salman Yusuff Khan. With streaming on OTT, Dance+ Season 6 became the first popular dancing reality show to premiere on a digital streaming platform before television. Dance+ Season 6 will stream from Monday to Friday only on Disney+ Hotstar. The show will also air on Star Plus on Saturday and Sunday's at 8 pm.

The new season began with the top 30 selected contestants. These contestants will face the final mega audition round, and from them, the top 12 for this season will proceed to win the coveted title of the winner. As per various media outlets, the contestants for Dance+ 6 are-

1. Romsha Singh (Solo) Team Punit

2. PS2 (Group) Team Salman

3. N House Crew (Group) Team Punit

4. Ajay and Sara (Duo) Team Salman

5. Sneha Chakraborty (Solo) Team Shakti

6. Hot Indians Crew (Group) Team PunitIn

7. Hasan Raja (Solo) Team Salman

8. Tejas (Solo) Team Salman

9. Shunya Dance Crew (Group)

10. Dhananjay Joshi (Solo) Team Shakti

11. Jiya Thakur (Solo) Team PunitIn

12. Hansvi Tonk (Solo)

13. Shivam (Solo) Team Shakti

14. Sarvesh and Yashi (Duo)

15. Avon Nagpure (Solo) Team Punit

16. Arms Crew (Group) Team Punit

17. Aniket Chauhan (Solo)

18. Vinod (Solo)

19. Kuldeep and Pranshu (Duo) Team Punit

20. Pratik Surve (Solo) Team Punit

21. B Punjabi Crew (Group) Team Shakti

22. Duo Intuition (Duo) Team Salman

23. Sadhan Sahoo (Solo) Team Salman

24. Shivanshu Soni (Solo) Team Punit

25. Tom & Jerry (Duo) Team ShaktiIn

26. JS Angels (Group) Team Shakti

27. Shweta Sharda

As per reports by ANI, Remo D’Souza talked about the mentors on the show and said, "I know this season will be packed with many mind-blowing performances because Shakti, Salman and Punit are fantastic dancers themselves. What makes this season even more special is the fact that it's premiering this September on Disney+ Hotstar first, ahead of TV, and viewers getting the chance to enjoy uninterrupted entertainment that we bring them."

Image: Instagram/@remodsouza