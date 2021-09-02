'Dance+' Season 6 To Begin Streaming On Hotstar; Remo D'Souza Announces Release Date

As the fans have been awaiting the release of Dance+ season 6, the makers of the show recently announced the release date of the upcoming season along with a funny video clip featuring the super judge, Remo D’Souza, and the show host, Raghav Juyal. The show will exclusively premiere on Disney+ Hotstar and will also air on the Star Plus channel thereafter.

Dance+ returns with season 6

Remo D’Souza recently shared a video clip teasing his fans on the release of Dance+ season 6 in which he can be seen sharing the screen space with the forever host of the show, Raghav Juyal. As Dance+ season 6, releasing on 14 September on Hotstar and 6 November on television, will become the first Indian reality show to premiere on a digital streaming platform before television, Remo D’Souza and other team members of the show recently express their delight at the release of the sequel. As per reports by ANI, Remo D’Souza talked about how after the past two years, he had found himself even more passionate about the craft of dancing and was glad to come back as the judge on Dance+. Stating further, he also mentioned how this opportunity gives him a scope to share his knowledge of dance, something that he dearly loves and has built his life on.

Speaking further about the mentors on the show, he added, “I know this season will be packed with many mind-blowing performances because Shakti, Salman and Punit are fantastic dancers themselves. What makes this season even more special is the fact that it's premiering this September on Disney+ Hotstar first, ahead of TV, and viewers getting the chance to enjoy uninterrupted entertainment that we bring them.".

Punit Pathak, who has been among the popular mentors on the show since season 2, talked about how eagerly he had been waiting for the new season and mentioned how his friend and his fellow mentor will be returning to the show. "I have been waiting for the return of 'Dance+' ever since the last season ended. This season's exclusive premiere on a platform like Disney+ Hotstar has me thrilled and excited. Mentoring talented individuals and innovating on new techniques on this show has almost been like going back to dance school. What makes this season more memorable is that my two friends - Shakti, will be returning as a captain along with the new captain, Salman, whose journey I've been following since the start", he said.

IMAGE: REMO D'SOUZA INSTAGRAM