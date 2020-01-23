Ross Geller's Best Dialogues From F.R.I.E.N.D.S That Will Get You Nostalgic

David Schwimmer has managed to become a household name in the west, as the actor has many successful films and television shows under his belt. Famous for his work in films like Six Days Seven Days, The Pallbearer and Kissing a Fool, David Schwimmer is one of the most sought-after personalities in Hollywood. However, the actor is best known for his work in the 10 season-long hit NBC show FRIENDS.

Considered as one of the most rewatchable television series by fans, FRIENDS is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time. Starring Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston in the leading roles, FRIENDS' entertaining story-line seemingly never fails to amaze the audience, as it enjoys a massive fan following even today. David, who portrayed the character of Ross Geller in FRIENDS, has also won a Screen Actors Guild Award in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series category for his stellar performance in the series. Here are some of his memorable dialogues from FRIENDS.

We were on a break!

'We were on a break!' is one of the most-loved signature catchphrases from FRIENDS, as David uses this line when he defends himself for cheating on his girlfriend, played by Jennifer Aniston in the show. David Geller and Jennifer Aniston's on-screen chemistry left the audience impressed, as it added a new angle to the show.

Reportedly, Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in the show, was first offered to play Rachel Karen Green. However, the actor denied the role, as she felt more connected to Monica's character.

I take thee, Rachel!

Emily Waltham, portrayed by Helen Baxendale, was the English niece of Rachel's boss in the show. Emily begins dating Ross in the middle of Season 4. Their relationship begins to advance quickly and Ross proposes her for marriage. During season five, the audience witnessed Emily Waltham and Ross Geller's break-up, as Ross says the wrong name at the altar.

You're means you are!

Ross Geller and Rachel Karen Green indulge in a verbal banter, after their patch-up in season three. The particular episode witnessed Ross and Rachel hurling abuses and accusations at each other and that's when Ross corrects Rachel's grammar.

(Promo Image: Screen Grab from Youtube)

