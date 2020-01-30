The Debate
David Walliams' Hosting The National Television Awards Leaves Netizens Divided

Television News

This year's National Television Awards were hosted by comedian David Walliams and his performance left social media users divided on whether it was good or bad.

David Walliams

This year's National Television Awards was hosted by David Walliams and social media users were divided about how he handled the award show. This was the comedian's first time of hosting the award show. Things, however, have not been smooth for him as some fans thinking that his jokes were forced and 'cringeworthy'.

Not everyone enjoyed his performance

The National Television Awards began with a Britain's Got Talent sketch, where the host dressed up as a contestant and received a pep talk from Ant and Dec. During the show, Williams also took the audience on a journey into the past to look at NTA's 20-year history. But all of Williams' jokes did not hit the mark and while some considered it to be the best NTA.

 

 

 

 

 

