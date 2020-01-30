David Walliams' Hosting The National Television Awards Leaves Netizens Divided

This year's National Television Awards was hosted by David Walliams and social media users were divided about how he handled the award show. This was the comedian's first time of hosting the award show. Things, however, have not been smooth for him as some fans thinking that his jokes were forced and 'cringeworthy'.

Not everyone enjoyed his performance

The National Television Awards began with a Britain's Got Talent sketch, where the host dressed up as a contestant and received a pep talk from Ant and Dec. During the show, Williams also took the audience on a journey into the past to look at NTA's 20-year history. But all of Williams' jokes did not hit the mark and while some considered it to be the best NTA.

Cringe watching David Walliams present NTA awards — maria stewart (@goretti83701433) January 28, 2020

Sorry but David Walliams does NOT need to be involved in EVERY award presenter's airtime. #NTA #NTAAwards pic.twitter.com/KIrbAIOWlP — AndyGibsonTV.com (@AndyGibsonTV) January 28, 2020

David Walliams is rubbish at this #NTAs — Ginda (@lindibea) January 28, 2020

The NTA awards tonight sorry but David Williams is not funny he is so boring, he killed the awards tonight.

ITV can you have Bradley Walsh host the 2021 NTA please at least he would be funny. — Susan Wall (@SusanWa68892164) January 28, 2020

It was more like the David Williams show than the NTA! I switched over to channel 5 to watch Ben Fogle: New Lives in the Wild. Much better programme! — Danita O'Keeffe #LetsGoWTO #Get Brexit Done (@DanitaKeeffe) January 29, 2020

@ITV @OfficialNTAs @davidwalliams David Williams—Marmite... 🙌🙌👏👏 👍👍. You honestly presented the NTA brilliantly. Really enjoyed tonight’s show & all the correct winners WON.! — Lorraine Breen (@Lorrain92404998) January 28, 2020

David Williams hosting NTA -trying so very hard - like the embarrassing uncle you haven’t ever met in your life and making a not very funny at all speech at your mums funeral 🤣 — Joolsie (@boofurs) January 28, 2020

First NTA’s I’ve enjoyed with David Williams hosting, hope it’s permanent — Hann🧸 (@hannahbechill) January 28, 2020

Standing ovation for David Williams!! Hero!! @Lisa_Benefit @ #NTA — Benefit Cosmetics UK (@BenefitUK) January 25, 2012

