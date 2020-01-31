Day Trips From Munich That Will Take You To Germany's Most Beautiful Locations

Munich is one of the most beloved tourist destinations in all of Bavaria, Germany, thanks to its amazing sights and great beer. The surrounding landscapes around Munich are also worth visiting is you ever go to the city. From ginormous castles to beautiful nature retreats, there are a lot of great day trip locations that you can go to from Munich. Here are five amazing locations to go to for day trips from Munich.

Five places to go for day trips from Munich

Neuschwanstein Castle

One of the most iconic and beautiful castles in all of Europe, Neuschwanstein Castle was the location that inspired many of the castle recreations seen the various Disneyland parks all over the world. The castles sprawling girth and its beautiful architecture makes it an ideal inspiration for a traditional fairytale castle. Neuschwanstein Castle lies only two hours away from the city, making it one of the best locations for day trips from Munich.

Linderhof Palace

The same man who created Neuschwanstein Castle, King Ludwig II, was also responsible for the making of Linderhof Palace. The palace lies inside the alpine woods near Neuschwanstein Castle. The location was once a popular destination for the royal family and is hence supremely luxurious and beautiful. Some of the famous exhibits inside the palace include the Hall of Mirrors, the Tapestry Chambers and the famous Venus Grotto.

Nuremberg

One of the oldest cities in all of Bavaria, Nuremberg was once the centre of cultural and artistic revolution in Germany. The city's artistic history is beautifully evident on every building and street corner, making it one of the most aesthetically pleasing settlements in all of Germany. Unfortunately, a lot of the city was damaged during the Second World War, but much of it has now been recreated to its original splendour. Nuremberg is only a few hours away from Munich, making it a perfect day trip location.

Rothenburg

Rothenburg is one of the most picturesque towns in Europe, with each building having a pastel-coloured look that makes the town feel like it has emerged right out of a fairy tale. The town is also one of the major attractions of the Romantic Road, which is a tourist route that crosses through some of the most beautiful towns and cities in the country. Rothenburg is certainly one of the most beautiful towns in Germany, making it an ideal day trips from Munich.

Mount Eckbauer

A location favoured by the nature-lovers of Europe, Mount Eckbauer is the location that holds the gigantic large Olympic ski jump that is still widely used today. The mountain even gives visitors a beautiful view of the snowy Alps. There are gondolas available all around the mountain that let you travel around the mountain by the waterways. And if you are not interested in going back down via the gondolas, then you can even rent a toboggan to slide down the snowy slopes of Eckbauer.

