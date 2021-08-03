'Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' Brings On Greg Rikaart, Leanne Hunley & Eileen Davidson

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem is in the works for Peacock and as per reports, the cast is bringing back some of the most loved characters from the original series. The upcoming spin-off is yet to announce a release date. Read on for new updates about the upcoming series -

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem brings on Greg Rikaart, Leanne Hunley & more

According to a report by Deadline, Beyond Salem will bring back Leanne Hunley and Thaao Penghlis as Anna and André DiMera. The out reports that Greg Rikaart will also rejoin the cast as Leo Stark. The outlet further claims that the other characters who are set to return include, Christie Clark as Carrie Brady, Austin Peck as Austin Reed, Chandler Massey as Will Horton, and Zachary Atticus Tinker as Sonny.

Reports also claim that Daytime Emmy Award-winner Eileen Davidson is also set to join the cast of DOOL for the upcoming sequel. However, Davidson's role is yet to be disclosed.

The already announced cast also includes Lisa Rinna and Deidre Hall as Billy Reed and Dr Marlena Evans, respectively. The cast also includes Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant, and Sal Stowers as Lani Price.

The upcoming spin-off will be executive produced by Ken Corday and Albert Alarr, who are also the executive producers for the long-running original series, which recently reached 14,000 episodes. Ron Carlivati has been slated to be the head writer for the show. An official release date for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem has not been announced.

The official description for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem reads:

Over a long weekend, John and Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben and Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It's a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Lives can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem super couples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.

IMAGE - NBC DAYS TWITTER

