Daytime Emmy Fiction And Lifestyle Winners Include Alex Trebek & Zac Efron; Full List Here

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards honoured winners in the fiction and lifestyle categories, including posthumous awards for Alex Trebek and Larry King, as well as honours for Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, Diego Luna, and Andy Serkin. On Sunday, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) announced the winners of the remaining Daytime Emmys in the "fiction and lifestyle" categories, according to Variety.

On Saturday, the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Honors for children's and animation categories were announced, while other major awards were unveiled last month during the Daytime Emmys show on CBS.

Trebek, who died in November after a long battle with pancreatic illness, was named Outstanding Game Show Host, beating out Steve Harvey, Pat Sajak, Wayne Brady, and Alfonso Ribeiro. Nearly six months after his death from sepsis, end-stage renal failure, and severe hypoxemic respiratory failure, King was named the winner of the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category. He competed against Tamron Hall, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris of Red Table Talk; Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan of Red Table Talk: The Estefans; and Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and TJ Holmes of GMA 3.

'This Old House' was named best instructional and how-to programme, and Food Network's 'Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro' was named outstanding culinary series. Efron won daytime programme host for his Netflix series 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron,' while 'This Old House' was named best instructional and how-to programme. For 'The Bay,' Tran won for main actress female in a daytime fiction programme. Serkis won for his role in Netflix's 'The Letter for the King' as a guest performance in a daytime fiction programme.

The nominees were honoured by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences during the 48th annual event, which was hosted by Loni Love. Laila Ali, Francisco Hernandez Caceres, and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs were among the presenters.

Complete list of winners from Sunday's event

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Doomsday (Vimeo)

Finding Love in Quarantine (Pure Flix Digital)

The Girl In Apartment 15 (Amazon Prime Video) WINNER

Rekindling Christmas (Amazon Prime Video)

Take My Heart (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES

Alexa & Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

The Hardy Boys (Hulu)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix) WINNER

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network) WINNER

Lidia's Kitchen (PBS)

Lucky Chow (PBS)

Mise En Place (Eater)

Pati's Mexican Table (PBS)

tasteMAKERS (PBS)

Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

George to the Rescue (NBC) WINNER

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali (OWN)

Legacy List with Matt Paxton (PBS)

Open House (NBC)

Skin Decision: Before and After (Netflix)

Small Business Revolution (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs (PBS)

Samantha Brown's Places To Love (PBS)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix) WINNER

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

Ask This Old House (PBS)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Netflix)

I Like To Make Stuff (YouTube.com)

This Old House (PBS) WINNER

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

The American Athlete (Syndicated)

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS)

Behind the FX (Netflix) WINNER

Broadway Master Class (Broadway on Demand)

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Cafe CNN (CNN en Espanol)

Despierta America (Univision)

Destinos (CNN en Espanol)

El Gordo y la Flaca (Univision)

Nuestro Mundo (CNN en Espanol)

Un Nuevo Dia (Telemundo)

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video) WINNER

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

9 Months with Courteney Cox (Facebook Watch)

Booktube (YouTube Originals)

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)

Prideland (PBS) WINNER

Self-Evident (PBS)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)

Midori Francis, as Lily, 'Dash & Lily' (Netflix)

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)

Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, 'The Gaze' (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV) WINNER

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV) WINNER

Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, 'The Letter for the King' (Netflix)

Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, 'A House Divided' (UMC (ALLBLK))

Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)

Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, '$tack$' (YouTube.com)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)

Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)

Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E, 'Dash & Lily' (Netflix) WINNER

Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, 'Alexa & Katie' (Netflix)

Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold, 'Endlings' (Hulu)

Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, 'Julie and the Phantoms' (Netflix)

Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV) WINNER

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)

Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, 'Ghostwriter ' (Apple TV Plus)

Arista Arhin, as Sam, 'Lockdown' (YouTube.com)

Bianca D'Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)

Chiara D'Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV) WINNER

Madison Reyes, as Julie, 'Julie and the Phantoms' (Netflix)

Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, 'The Letter for the King' (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, 'Weird But True' (National Geographic Kids)

Jeff Corwin, 'Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin' (Syndicated)

Zac Efron, 'Down to Earth with Zac Efron' (Netflix) WINNER

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, 'CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls' (CNN)

Brandon McMillan, 'Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan' (CBS)

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Wanda Sykes, as Noah's Mom, 'Noah's Arc: The 'Rona Chronicles' (YouTube.com)

Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)

A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)

Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, 'Studio City' (Amazon Prime Video)

Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, 'The Letter for the King' (Netflix) WINNER

Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, 'The Bay' (Popstar! TV)

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Guillermo Arduino, 'Encuentro' (CNN en Espanol)

Francisco Caceres, 'Un Nuevo Dia' (Telemundo)

Nicole Suarez, 'Un Nuevo Dia' (Telemundo)

Diego Luna, 'Pan Y Circo' (Amazon Prime Video) WINNER

Alejandro Rodriguez, 'Suelta la sopa' (Telemundo)

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Dash & Lily (Netflix) WINNER

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Stuck With You (UMC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix) WINNER

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions. (YouTube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)

Saluting Everyday Heroes (Popstar! TV) WINNER

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation (CBS)

Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan (CBS)

This Old House (PBS)

Rock the Park (SYNDICATED)

Xploration Outer Space (SYNDICATED) WINNER

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC) WINNER (TIE)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (ABC) WINNER (TIE)

Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day (NBC)

American Music Spotlight (The Circle) WINNER

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV Plus)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Tiny Creatures (Netflix) WINNER

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

The At Home Pasta Series (YouTube.com)

Eater's Guide to the World (Hulu)

Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

The Letter for the King (Netflix) WINNER

Rock the Park (SYNDICATED)

Trinkets (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Good Road (PBS)

Helpsters (Apple TV Plus) WINNER

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

Pan Y Circo (Amazon Prime Video)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Trisha's Southern Kitchen (Food Network)

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Life 2.0 (SYNDICATED)

Long Way Up (Apple TV Plus)

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix) WINNER

Xploration Outer Space (SYNDICATED)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dear Class of 2020 (YouTube Originals) WINNER

Dino Dana The Movie (Amazon Prime Video)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don't Let the Pigeon Do Storytime! (HBO Max)

The Talk (CBS)

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Aliens Stole My Body (Universal All Access) WINNER

All That (Nickelodeon)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Individuals and programmes broadcast between 2 a.m. and 6 p.m., as well as specific categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar substance, are honoured with Daytime Emmy Awards. NATAS received over 3,000 submissions for the calendar year 2020, which were judged by a panel of over 1,000 TV industry professionals. The Daytime Emmy ceremonies will be streamed live on the web at Watch. TheEmmys.TV and via the Emmy applications for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, Samsung Smart TV, and Roku on July 17 and 18.

The 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are produced by NATAS, with executive producers Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich, Lisa Armstrong, senior producer, Rachel Schwartz, Daytime Awards Administration writer and manager, and Brent Stanton, Daytime Awards Administration executive director. David Parks of Viewfinder directed and co-executive produced both the children's/animation and fiction/lifestyle ceremonies.

