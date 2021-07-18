Daytime Emmys 2021: Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong'o Get Awarded; Here's Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
Actors Lupita Nyong'o and Mark Hamill were among the winners in the Children's and Animation categories at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Daytime Emmy Awards. According to Variety, Nyong'o won for her role as 'The Storyteller' in Netflix's 'Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices' in the category of Outstanding Limited Performance In a Children's Program. Hamill, on the other hand, was awarded the Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. His role as Vuli in the Disney Channel series 'Elena of Avalor' earned him acclaim.
Raven-Symone, a prior Daytime Emmy nominee, hosted the Emmys show on Saturday. She is a singer, songwriter, director, and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actor. Millie Davis, a guest presenter and Odd Squad star joined the 'Raven's Home' actor. Following their acceptance speeches, she posed questions to the winners, ranging from where actors got their inspiration for their parts to the differences in decision-making when dealing with children rather than adults.
Outstanding Children's Animated Series
Hilda (Netflix)
Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series
Paddington (Nickelodeon)
Outstanding Educational and Informational Series
PBS Kids Talk About (PBS)
Outstanding Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)
Outstanding Short Form Children's Program
Girls Voices Now (Here TV)
Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program
Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)
Younger Performer in a Children's Program
Sophie Grace, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
Principal Performance in a Children's Program
Jace Chapman, The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
Limited Performance in a Children's Program
Lupita Nyongo, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black voices (Netflix)
Performer in a Daytime Animated Program
Parker Simmons (as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns and Guard), Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network)
Performer in a Preschool Animated Program
Mark Hamill (as Vuli), Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)
Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)
Writing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program
The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)
Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program
Paddington (Nickelodeon)
Directing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program
Sesame Street (HBO)
Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program
Baba Yoga
Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)
Voice Directing for a Daytime Animated Series
Animaniacs (Hulu)
Casting for a Daytime Animated Program
Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)
Casting for a Live-Action Children's Program
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)
Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program
Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)
Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Dragon Rescue Riders (Netflix)
Music Direction and Composition for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program
Tom and Jerry (Boomerang)
Original Song for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program
"Suffragette City," Animaniacs (Hulu)
Individual Achievement in Animation -- Background Design
Mike Dutton (set designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)
Individual Achievement in Animation - Character Design
Kal Athannassov (art director), Baba Yaga
Individual Achievement in Animation - Character Animation
Anne Moth (3D animator), Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)
Individual Achievement in Animation - Production Design
Chris Sasaki (production designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)
Individual Achievement in Animation - Storyboard (TIE)
Karl Hadrika (storyboard artist), Animaniacs (Hulu)
Zesung Kang (2D animator), Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
Editing for a Daytime Animated Program (TIE)
Animaniacs (Hulu)
Hilda (Netflix)
Editing for a Preschool Animated Program
Stillwater (Apple TV+)
Main Title for a Daytime Animated Program
Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)
On June 25, according to Variety, the first batch of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were presented in 41 categories. Following the completion of the second batch, an additional award event focusing on Lifestyle Programming will be held on Sunday.
(with inputs from ANI)
