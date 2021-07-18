Daytime Emmys 2021: Mark Hamill, Lupita Nyong'o Get Awarded; Here's Full List Of Winners

Actors Lupita Nyong'o and Mark Hamill were among the winners in the Children's and Animation categories at the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' Daytime Emmy Awards. According to Variety, Nyong'o won for her role as 'The Storyteller' in Netflix's 'Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices' in the category of Outstanding Limited Performance In a Children's Program. Hamill, on the other hand, was awarded the Outstanding Performer in a Preschool Animated Program. His role as Vuli in the Disney Channel series 'Elena of Avalor' earned him acclaim.

Daytime Emmys 2021

Raven-Symone, a prior Daytime Emmy nominee, hosted the Emmys show on Saturday. She is a singer, songwriter, director, and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated actor. Millie Davis, a guest presenter and Odd Squad star joined the 'Raven's Home' actor. Following their acceptance speeches, she posed questions to the winners, ranging from where actors got their inspiration for their parts to the differences in decision-making when dealing with children rather than adults.

The full list of winners

Outstanding Children's Animated Series

Hilda (Netflix)

Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series

Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Educational and Informational Series

PBS Kids Talk About (PBS)

Outstanding Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Outstanding Short Form Children's Program

Girls Voices Now (Here TV)

Outstanding Special Class Daytime Animated Program

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Younger Performer in a Children's Program

Sophie Grace, The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

Principal Performance in a Children's Program

Jace Chapman, The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Limited Performance in a Children's Program

Lupita Nyongo, Bookmarks: Celebrating Black voices (Netflix)

Performer in a Daytime Animated Program

Parker Simmons (as Mao Mao, King Snugglemagne, Slim Pigguns and Guard), Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Cartoon Network)

Performer in a Preschool Animated Program

Mark Hamill (as Vuli), Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Writing Team for a Daytime Animated Program

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+)

Writing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program

The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

Writing Team for a Preschool Animated Program

Paddington (Nickelodeon)

Directing Team for a Preschool, Children's or Family Viewing Program

Sesame Street (HBO)

Directing Team for a Daytime Animated Program

Baba Yoga

Directing Team for a Preschool Animated Program

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Voice Directing for a Daytime Animated Series

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Casting for a Daytime Animated Program

Elena of Avalor (Disney Channel)

Casting for a Live-Action Children's Program

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Daytime Animated Program

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+)

Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Dragon Rescue Riders (Netflix)

Music Direction and Composition for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program

Tom and Jerry (Boomerang)

Original Song for a Preschool, Children's or Animated Program

"Suffragette City," Animaniacs (Hulu)

Individual Achievement in Animation -- Background Design

Mike Dutton (set designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Individual Achievement in Animation - Character Design

Kal Athannassov (art director), Baba Yaga

Individual Achievement in Animation - Character Animation

Anne Moth (3D animator), Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth (Apple TV+)

Individual Achievement in Animation - Production Design

Chris Sasaki (production designer), Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix)

Individual Achievement in Animation - Storyboard (TIE)

Karl Hadrika (storyboard artist), Animaniacs (Hulu)

Zesung Kang (2D animator), Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)

Editing for a Daytime Animated Program (TIE)

Animaniacs (Hulu)

Hilda (Netflix)

Editing for a Preschool Animated Program

Stillwater (Apple TV+)

Main Title for a Daytime Animated Program

Tales of Arcadia: Wizards (Netflix)

On June 25, according to Variety, the first batch of the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards were presented in 41 categories. Following the completion of the second batch, an additional award event focusing on Lifestyle Programming will be held on Sunday.

Picture Credit: AP

