'Dear Shehnaaz': Fans Pen Motivating Letters To Shehnaaz Gill After She Resumes Work

Shehnaaz Gill's fans took over Twitter as they trended #DearShehnaaz on Sunday after the teaser of the show Hunarbaaz was released. In the teaser, Shehnaaz could be seen singing the song Ranjha from the movie Shershaah as she promoted the show. The singer/actor had kept a low profile ever since the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla and has now slowly resumed her work. Fans of the actor took to social media and left encouraging messages for Shehnaaz.

Fans trend #DearShehnaaz on Twitter

On Sunday, #DearShehnaaz was the top trending hashtag on Twitter with over 85 thousand tweets. The trend started after the teaser of the show Hunarbaaz featuring Shehnaaz Gill was released. In the clip, Shehnaaz was heard crooning song Ranjha from the movie Shershaah and also spoke about her talent. Several fans took to social media and left messages for the actor as she slowly began to return back to work.

One user wrote, "#DearShehnaaz Now Officially Trending in INDIA At Number 1 Spot Shehnaaz Gill Fan's Now Officially Hijacked The Twitter TREND List We are Trending Number 1 in JUST Few Minutes Biggest FANDOM For A Reason Craze Level #ShehnaazGill #Shehnaazians."

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "#DearShehnaaz from being an outsider to now urself promoting Colors Show, @ishehnaaz_gill you have come a long way my girl........ and this is PR of urs as some people say keep on increasing each day more, may you shine on brighter & brighter each succeeding day......."

#DearShehnaaz from being an outsider to now urself promoting Colors Show, @ishehnaaz_gill you have come a long way my girl........ and this is PR of urs as some people say keep on increasing each day more, may you shine on brighter & brighter each succeeding day....... pic.twitter.com/BrVMPLktMV — Shanaya (@Shanaya2805) January 16, 2022

Articles on our #DearShehnaaz after promotion of Hunarbaaz.... Masterstroke by colors now their show is talk of the town after Shehnaaz's promotion!! pic.twitter.com/RFyZjACbOT — ᎮᏒᎥᎩᏬ ✨✨ 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐡𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐲 (@priyutalks) January 16, 2022

#DearShehnaaz



Congrats guys we are trending on No. 1 keep up the spirit guys 200k tweets counts atleast for this tagline. Its her bday month we need to make sure that she feels special. pic.twitter.com/BgAriqTK6I — ❁❥ 𝑨𝒅𝒊𝒕𝒊 ˢʰᵉʰⁿᵘᵃʳʸ 𓅂 (@chaotic_helix) January 16, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill sings 'Ranjha'

Meanwhile, the new teaser of the show Hunarbaaz showed Shehnaaz showing off her singing talent. As she crooned the song Ranjha she could be heard saying, "Mere andar bhi na ek hunar hai ki jo mujhe bohot hi zyada khushi deta hai aur sukoon deta hai." (I also have a talent that makes me really happy and gives me peace). It is not sure whether Shehnaaz will be guest episode of the show or will have a special appearance. Hunarbaaz will be judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty and will premiere on January 22 on Colors.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill/Twitter