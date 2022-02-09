Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are two of the prominent TV stars who have gained massive recognition for their performances in tv shows. The couple recently announced their pregnancy two days ahead of their 11th wedding anniversary and left their fans in delight.

Many celebrity artists from television extended their love and blessings to the duo while congratulating them on the happy news. Take a look at the cute picture of pregnant Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary and how their fans and well-wishers showered love on them.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary announce pregnancy

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a picture of themselves in which they can be seen twinning in sam colour outfits. Debina can be seen flaunting her baby bump with a vibrant glow on her face while Gurmeet posed for the camera with a blissful smile on his face. In the caption, they announced their pregnancy and stated that they were soon becoming 3 and added that Choudhary junior was arriving. They also seek blessings from their well-wishers while adding a namaste emoji next to it. The caption, read, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings." (sic)

Many celebrity artists namely Mouni Roy, Mahi Viz, Karan Mehra, Akshara Haasan, Arjun Bijlani, Sikandar Kher, Bharti Singh and more took to the couple's latest Instagram post and showered tons of love and blessings for their baby. Mouni Roy wrote 'Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes' while Akshara Haasan stated 'Omg whaaaaat???? Omg. I'm so happy for you guys. Calling you guys right away. Wow im so happy for you guys.' On the other hand, even the fans swamped the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how thrilled they were to learn about Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's pregnancy announcement. Many of them dropped in congratulatory messages for the couple while the rest of them stated that they were the best couple on television. Take a look at some of the reactions to Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's pregnancy announcement on Instagram.

Image: Instagram/@debinabon