Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most popular couples in the Television world. The two have a massive fan following on their social media handle and often give fans a sneak peek into their lives. Debina and Gurmeet are currently reaping the joys of parenthood as the duo became proud parents of a baby girl, Lianna on April 03.

On August 16, Gurmeet and Debina once again treated fans with a delightful piece of news wherein they announced that they are expecting their second child. However, as soon as the news of Debina's second pregnancy came online, few fans congratulated her whereas, others felt that the couple should have 'given time' to Lianna. Recently, the Chidiya Ghar actor gave a befitting reply to people questioning her second pregnancy.

Debina Bonnerjee reacts to people questioning her second pregnancy

Almost four months after Lianna's birth, Gurmeet and Debina are set to walk the path of parenthood all over again. With the couple experiencing the beautiful phase again, it seems like few internet users are not happy with the pair's decision. Recently, Debina conducted a 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram where she answered several questions of fans.

When a user pointed out that Debina should have waited and given some time to Lianna before having a second baby. The actor gave a strong reply. She said, "Am also asking, what do people do when they have twins?" Moreover, she also revealed that the second baby has been conceived naturally.

While the other user mentioned that the Ramayan actor could have waited at least a year before planning the second child, considering how much she suffered during the first pregnancy. To this, she replied, "What is your suggestion in such a situation I call a miracle? ABORT?"

Take a look:

Gurmeet and Debina announce second pregnancy

On Tuesday, Gurmeet and Debina took to their respective Instagram handles and shared a family photo announcing their second pregnancy. The caption read, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us. #babyno2 #mommieagain #ontheway #pregnancydiaries #daddyagain #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee. (sic)"

Take a look: