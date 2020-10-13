Debina Bonnerjee Declared 'virus-free'; Thanks Fans For Heartfelt Prayers

Actor Debina Bonnerjee recently took to Instagram to announce that she has tested negative for COVID 19 after being under treatment for a few days. A week back, she had put up a post declaring that she had tested positive for Coronavirus along with hubby Gurmeet Choudhary. Through the new update, she thanked everyone for the immense support and ‘get well soon’ messages. Her fans can be seen rejoicing in the comments section over the delightful news as they had been worried about the actor’s health.

Debina Bonnerjee tests negative

Actor Debina Bonnerjee recently took to social media to announce that she had been declared COVID-free after over a week. In the declaration post, the actor has put up a selfie of herself along with a watermark that read, ‘Finally virus-free’. The picture also had a small note which indicated that the actor has been craving good food since her sense of smell and taste are back on track.

In the picture posted, Debina Bonnerjee is seen dressed in a simple white outfit as she poses for the camera. The plain white piece has a sleeveless pattern with full-length pants, giving her a casual yet elegant look. The actor is seen donning an orangish-red lip colour which adds vigour to the colourless outfit, she has also lightly highlighted her eyes and eyelashes to complete the look. Debina Bonnerjee is seen sitting against a white background which adds grace to the picture.

In the caption for the post, Debina Bonnerjee has mentioned that she is thankful for all the wishes and prayers she received over the last few days. She also added a bunch of ‘joining hands’ emoticons to express herself better. Have a look at the post on Debina Bonnerjee’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, Debina Bonnerjee has received a number of uplifting messages as fans celebrate her recovery. A few people have also asked her to take further care of her health as post-COVID issues are common these days. Have a look at a few comments here.

Previously, Debina Bonnerjee had announced through a post that she and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary tested positive for COVID 19. She had added that they had been put under isolation at home and had been doing fine comparatively. They had also asked people to get themselves tested in case they had come in contact with them in the last few days. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Debina Bonnerjee Instagram

