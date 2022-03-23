Debina Bonnerjee Details Her Journey And Fears Of Pregnancy As She Enters 3rd Trimester

Television couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee recently left their fans gushing after they officially announced their pregnancy. The couple took to their respective social media handles to announce the same. Twinning in black, while Debina was seen flaunting her baby bump, on the other hand, Gurmeet stood beside her with an infectious smile while hugging her sideways. In the caption, the couple revealed that the duo will soon open their hearts for a new member of their family. They stated, "To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings."

Debina Bonnerjee enters the third trimester of her pregnancy

As Debina Bonnerjee has entered the third trimester of her pregnancy, she took to her Instagram handle and described odd feelings, swollen feet and all the other things that she has been experiencing during pregnancy. The 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' fame wrote, "Standing in the 3rd trimester … with swollen feet… many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real. … after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES."

'Experiencing pregnancy after trauma': Debina

Debina even shared an adorable picture in which she could be seen standing in a white coloured side slit dress while facing the cupboard. The caption further read, "Behind all the happy dances and beautiful poses is an odd feeling… of experiencing pregnancy after trauma. A nagging shadow of fear and anxiety after Da initial excitement…." Opening up about her journey and fears, she wrote, "Each milestone each appointment bringing in new worries Is my beta HCG Hi enough? Is it increasing at the desired rate Is there a heartbeat at the next ultrasound? Is the baby growing correctly? Are all the scans normal? Movements?"

Debina says, 'I am forever grateful for this blessing'

Debina Bonnerjee even expressed gratefulness that she has been blessed to experience such a wonderful journey. She mentioned, "I am forever grateful for this blessing. The anxiety the fear cannot overshadow my gratefulness .. Sharing my journey as joyfully as possible. What may… I am ready to overcome all the hurdles and meet you my baby #thoughts #overcome."

The post garnered several comments as one wrote, "Just enjoy the journey. Something magical is waiting for you that would change you forever. For good," and many dropped best wishes and hearts.

Image: Instagram/@debinabon