TV stars Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are currently waiting to welcome a new bundle of joy in their lives. Debina is currently in her third trimester and recently donned a Bengali ensemble for her baby shower. While the actor had an intimate baby shower in the presence of her close family members, she did share some pictures of herself dressed in a beautiful red and golden coloured ethnic outfit.

Debina Bonnerjee recently gave a sneak peen into her baby shower look. The actor donned a maroon coloured Anarkali kurta with golden polka dots and added a matching dupatta. She wore heavy jewellery with her outfit, which included red and golden bangles, choker, earrings and rings. The actor completed her look by tying her hair in a bun.

Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "'Saadh' or desire in English. The desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves ..'Baby shower' in western country and 'godh bharayi' in north India saadh in Bengali. I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely up to myself as I already feel a company. Sending you all wishes."

The mom-to-be further shared some more close-up pictures and joked how she wanted to create a Bengali look but ended up with a North Indian look. She wrote, "Sharing the look I thought of creating. Wanted to look more Bengali though but ended up looking Bihari or maybe more North Indian." "P.s. I ate a few kilos," she added.

Debina Bonnerjee on her journey of pregnancy

Debina Bonnerjee recently entered her third trimester and opened up on the difficulties she has been facing. Taking to Instagram, the actor added a monochrome photo of herself and wrote, "Standing in the 3rd trimester … with swollen feet… many toilet runs… constipated… leaking bouts with sneezes and cough or even a hearty laugh… reminds me that I am pregnant… reminds me that this is real." "after so many years of no.. it is finally a YES," she added.

Image: Instagram/@debinabon