Debina Bonnerjee Opens Up About Failed IVF Attempts, Battling Endometriosis & Adenomyosis

TV actor Debina Bonnerjee recently welcomed her second daughter with her actor-husband, Gurmeet Choudhary. Throughout her pregnancy, Debina had been vocal about the challenges she faced and also gave new moms some advice via her YouTube channel. In a recent interview, the Ramayan actor opened up about her struggles with IVF and battling endometriosis and adenomyosis.

During a chat with Bollywood Bubble, Debina Bonnerjee got candid about her failed IVF attempts. The actor revealed that her husband and she opted for IVF as they were unable to get pregnant naturally. However, several things came into consideration during the process. Bonnerjee recalled how there were times when one of the tests showed they were pregnant but the follow-up tests came out to be negative. She revealed, "the first time it happened the doctor actually wrote to me congratulations when I showed her my test report."

Amid her struggles with IVF, what hurt Bonnerjee was her relatives who kept asking her about the "good news." Bonnerjee said, "'Khushkhabri kab de rahi ho? (When are you giving the good news?)' I just felt that otherwise, are you not happy? I mean is that the only factor that makes you happy? Otherwise, I as a person, can’t make you happy? So these kind of phrases, these kind of one liners was very hurtful." She mentioned that it must have been her family's concern but such reactions made her "get so sensitive."

Debina Bonnerjee opens up about battling endometriosis and adenomyosis

During the chat, the actor revealed that she also battled endometriosis and adenomyosis during her pregnancy struggles. Debina recalled she went to a fertility specialist when she came to know she had conditions called endometriosis and adenomyosis. She further found out that the condition is common and added, "Many women around have these conditions, and doctors consider it ‘hota hai’ because they have seen it so much and there is no treatment for it. And with that condition in your uterus, it’s very difficult to conceive, it’s almost closed to nil, it’s like if only God wishes to." Bonnerjee also added that the conditions affected her mental health.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second baby, a daughter, on November 11, 2022. The couple is already parents to a daughter named Lianna, who they welcomed in April 2022.

Image: Instagram/@debinabon