Debina Bonnerjee Perfects Headstand In 3rd Trimester Of Pregnancy, Husband Gurmeet Reacts

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to become parents for the first time. The duo keeps sharing pictures on social media with fans.

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram and posted a picture where she could be seen doing a headstand amid her pregnancy. In the pictures shared by the actress where she is seen doing a headstand, her husband Gurmeet Choudhary is seen standing next to her for assistance.

'When life turns you upside down, simply adjust your view,' says Debina

While sharing the beautiful picture, Debina captioned it, “When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN… simply adjust your view. “ALSO TO BE NOTED, I HAD A STRONG INVERSION PRACTISE BEFORE I WAS PREGNANT. I DIDN’T GET KNOCKED UP AND THEN Thought, ‘HEY, GOING UPSIDE DOWN WOULD BE A COOL PHOTO.” "Also ....(mama’s intuition always ALWAYS trumps any other “rule.” If it doesn’t feel right, don’t do it!) been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down…. continued for as long as I felt it’s a good idea," she added.

Gurmeet Chaudhary reacts

While reacting to Debina's post, actor Gurmeet Chaudhary shared an anecdote of how his mother used to do headstands when she was pregnant with him. "My mamma used to do even in 8th n 9th month, when pregnant with me...btw I was born in 10th month, said to be great," he commented.

For all those fans who have been expressing concern, Debina also shared that she got a "go ahead" from an experienced yoga teacher. “Remember that during pregnancy your centre of gravity shifts so much so quickly that your balance might be questionable. Here * Enlisted the help of my strong partner with his eyes glued on me an alert (also a go-ahead by an experienced yoga teacher) #headstand #partnersupport @guruchoudhary.”

Debina’s news of pregnancy 

Recently, actor Debina shared the news of her pregnancy along with her husband Gurmeet Chaudhary on her social media account. Ever since the couple shared the good news, soon-to-be parents were poured in with good wishes from their fans all over. The actors were seen quite active on social media with the duo posting several images on multiple occasions.

Debina's baby shower 

Debina is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. A traditional baby shower was held recently for the former Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant. Debina looked lovely in a crimson Indian dress for the baby shower. Debina had written about the baby shower, saying, "In English, "saadh" means "desire." The maternal side (in this case, my mother) celebrates a pregnant woman's need for food by making all of the foods she enjoys. "Baby shower" in the west, "Godh Bharai" in north India, and "Saadh" in Bengali. During the entire travel, I didn't have a strong desire for anything, so my mother cooked whatever she could think of. I wanted to keep it secret and fully up to myself because I already feel like a company."

