Debina Bonnerjee Shares A Clip Of Her Cameo From 'Khichdi'; Fans Have A Good Laugh

Debina Bonnerjee took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared a video from the show Khichdi. The video was from the time when the actor made a cameo appearance on the comedy show and features the lead character Praful Patel, which has left the fans laughing in the comments under the post. Scroll further to take a look at the post and how fans are reacting.

The actor shared a 2-minute long video, which featured her playing a painter. The scene follows both Praful and Debina’s character at an art gallery, where the former meets her and bombards her with a flurry of dumb yet hilarious questions. The actor captioned the post and wrote, “Doing the round... So thought of posting it on my profile for some light moment! Did you see this yet? Lots of love”.

The post has received over 7.8k likes since it was shared with comments flooded with laughing reactions by fans and friends. Fans also expressed in the comments that they miss the show quite a lot. Take a look at some of the comments here.

A look at Debina Bonnerjee’s Instagram

The TV actor is fairly active on her Instagram account and shares updates about her makeup routines, fitness regimes and more. In a recent post on her Instagram feed, she expressed her support towards small businesses and especially in the current times, when many businesses have taken a hit and are struggling to keep functioning. Debina also asked small businesses to send her products so that she can help them by increasing the reach of their brand.

She wrote, “That breathtaking red carpet look, the perfect airport looks, the important movie premiere looks, the grocery run look… You are the people who made me fall in love with myself and the camera, who made me feel beautiful on screen and off-screen and now is the time for me to do my bit. Toh agar aap mujhe follow karte ho aur aapko mera kaam pasand hai, do send me your stuff on a returnable basis so that I can post about, create content with it, do a photoshoot and share with my social media family”.

