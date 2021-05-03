Debina Bonnerjee Supports Tannaz Irani As She Gets Replaced In 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega'

In the recent chain of events, Debina Bonnerjee, Mouli Ganguly, Kishwer Merchant and other celebrities came forward to support Tannaz Irani. The actor who was recently replaced from the show Apna Time Bhi Aayega took to her Instagram account to share a video where she talked about the same. In the caption, she mentioned how shocking it was for her to know about the news over a phone call. She also added that if she had done the same thing as an actor where she would walk out of the show if she got a better opportunity, she would have been labelled as "unprofessional". After this post, various celebrities united and came in support of her. Check it out.

Debina Bonnerjee and other celebs come in support of Tannaz Irani

In the post's comment section, Debina Bonnerjee wrote "True" and said that "We are with you". She also talked about Mumbai's condition and how the shoot for the shows have come to a halt. On the other hand, Mouli Ganguly wrote that one cannot ask questions to the producers and added that it is a sad reality of television. Check it out.

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani actor Vahbiz Dorabjee also wrote that people don't know how to treat others even after the pandemic. She also added that actors aren't tissue papers and they should be respected. On the other hand, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar actor Kishwer Merchantt also left a comment. She wrote that humanity being over and how actors are always blamed for such situations. She also talked about the positive cases in Goa and how Tannaz should take care of her family first. Check it out.

Other celebrities like Gautam Rode from Bhakarwadi wrote that it is sad and the actor should stay strong. Paayal Rajput from Yeh Hai Aashiqui also left a comment. She wrote that she agrees with the actor's point and that she understands her demands. Check it out.

About Tannaz Irani's shows

Tannaz Irani has appeared in various shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Maa Exchange, Shree, Do Aur Do Paanch, Jamai Raja, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and many more. The actor went to Goa for the shoot of her show Apna Time Bhi Aayega amidst the second wave of COVID. She played the role of Rajeshwari Singh Rajawat aka Ranisa in the show.

Promo Image Source: Debina Bonnerjee's IG/ Tannaz Irani's IG

