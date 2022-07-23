Deepesh Bhan Of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai & F.I.R. Fame Passes Away, Kavita Kaushik Confirms

The Indian television industry recently lost another member Deepesh Bhan. The actor was known for playing the role of Malkhan in the popular TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai as well as the SabTV comedy show F.I.R. The actor was a popular face in the television industry and was mostly seen playing comic roles and leaving viewers in splits with his acting skills. He was 41.

The news of Deepesh Bhan's demise was confirmed by his F.I.R. co-star and lead Kavita Kaushik. Kavita took to her Instagram handle and share a picture of Deepesh Bhan from the comedy show. Sharing the photo, she revealed that the actor had passed away at the age of 41 and did not have any pre-existing illnesses as he took good care of his health. She further revealed that the actor is survived by his wife, one-year-old daughter, and his parents.

Kavita Kaushik pays tribute to Deepesh Bhan

Talking about Bhan, Kavita Kaushik remembered the love and respect that he showered on his co-actors and penned how the news has left her heartbroken. She wrote, "In shock, gutted, pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r., Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one-year-old child and parents and us all." "I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met, I believe it now that it's the good people God chooses to call sooner ... Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day .. R.I.P Deepu," she added.

More about Deepesh Bhan

Deepesh Bhan had played several comic roles throughout his career in the Indian television industry. While the actor was last seen playing Malkhan in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, he also appeared in several other TV shows. His TV shows include Comedy Ka King Kaun, Bhootwala, FIR, Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar. The actor was also a part of the 2007 film Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani.

Image: Instagram/@deepeshbhan