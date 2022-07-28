Deepesh Bhan's Pal Zain Khan Reveals They Played Cricket Minutes Before He Collapsed

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Deepesh Bhan, known for playing Malkhan in the hit TV show, passed away at 41 on Saturday, July 23. The actor collapsed early in the morning while playing cricket, and was declared dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital. While Bhan's co-stars and other members of the television fraternity poured tributes on social media, his friend Zain Khan recalled how he played cricket with the late actor minutes before he collapsed.

Deepesh Bhan’s friend recalls playing cricket with him minutes before he collapsed

During the prayer meeting of the late Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor, Deepesh Bhan’s friend Zain Khan spoke to the media and stated how they went to play together and even discussed work on their way to the cricket ground. Adding to it, he revealed that Bhan was on the bowling team while he was on the batting team. Khan then revealed that as Bhan walked toward him to take his cap, he experienced sudden pain and began losing consciousness.

While narrating the incident, he said, "Both of us went to play together and discussed work on our way to the cricket ground. He was in the bowling team and I was in the batting team. He bowled one over and came to me to take his cap. When he came to me, he had this sudden pain and he started losing consciousness. Eventually, he fell to the ground. I tried to hold him and I saw ki uski saansein ekdum se tez hine lagi (He was breathing heavily).”, he was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

More about Deepesh Bhan

Deepesh Bhan had played several comic roles throughout his career in the Indian television industry. While the actor was last seen playing Malkhan in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, he also appeared in several other TV shows. His TV shows include Comedy Ka King Kaun, Bhootwala, FIR, Champ and Sun Yaar Chill Maar. The actor was also a part of the 2007 film Faltu Utpatang Chatpatti Kahani.

Image: Instagram/@deepeshbhan