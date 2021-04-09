Deepika Singh Goyal Says 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' With Team As She Gears Up For Udaipur Shoot

Deepika Singh Goyal took to her Instagram handle on Thursday, April 8, to share a video of her team getting ready for their shoot in Udaipur. Goyal used the viral dialogue "pawri ho rahi hai" to make the announcement in the video. As she geared up for the shoot she says "Ye Main Hu, Ye Meri Team Hai, Aur Yaha Pe Party Ho Rahi Hai". Goyal was seen in a denim shirt and she had tied up her hair in a ponytail. As she shot the video her team was excited for the shoot, showing 'V' sign through their fingers and Goyal showed the entire hotel room in which they were seen getting ready. Deepika wrote in the caption "Getting Ready" with a hashtag that said 'Udaipur Diaries'.

A sneak peek of Deepika Singh Goyal's Instagram videos

Deepika Singh Goyal has been learning Odissi dance for a while now as per her Instagram profile description and she has been sharing her several dance videos learning the art. In one of her recent Instagram reels, she was seen dancing to Ban Ke Titli song from the film Chennai Express. The 31-year-old actor was seen in a short yellow, floral dress paired with white sneakers. Check out more of her dancing videos-

A look at Deepika Singh Goyal's TV shows

Deepika Singh Goyal made her debut with the hit television show Diya Aur Baati in 2011 on Star Plus. She became a household name for her lead role of IPS officer 'Sandhya Kothari' opposite Anas Rashid and she went on to appear on the show for 5 years until it went off the air in September 2016. She won several accolades for her role including Indian Telly Awards for Best Actress in Lead Role and Best Actress Popular, Zee Gold Award for Best Gold Debut (Female), and Indian Television Academy Award under 'Desh Ki Dhakan' category. She later appeared in the web series The Real Soulmate in 2018. After her almost three-year hiatus from television acting, she made a comeback with the double role of twin sisters Sandhya and Sakshi Patwardhan in Colors TV's supernatural show Kavach.. Maha Shivratri in 2019.

