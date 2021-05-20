Deepika Singh Posts Cryptic Note After Being Slammed For Photoshoot Amid Cyclone Tauktae

Actor Deepika Singh's latest posts on Instagram posing by a tree that was uprooted by Cyclone Tauktae and venturing out to dance amid heavy rainfall were quick come under the scanner and received a lot of flak online. Upon being heavily trolled for her tone-deaf posts on social media, the Diya Aur Baati Hum star has finally reacted to the criticism by taking a sly dig at people who try to "pull you down". Deepika shared yet another video of herself dancing and advised her fans to not let those people succeed at their intentions.

Deepika indirectly responds to trolls that slammed her for video dancing in the rain

Deepika Singh's video dancing in the rain caused by Cyclone Tauktae in Mumbai had instantly gone viral and created quite a stir on social media. Netizens not only bashed the 31-year-old for her insensitive video and photos in the comment section of her posts but many also took to Twitter to criticise her idea of "therapy" while a lot of people lost their houses to the cyclone. Meanwhile, Deepika did not react to all the backlash coming her way online until now.

Yesterday, i.e. May 19, 2021, the two-time Indian Telly Award-winning actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself rehearsing an Indian classical dance form and asked everyone to "stay safe and strong". In the video, she could be seen dancing in a baby pink embroidered kameez paired with red salwar, followed by flashing her beaming smile at the camera. Along with posting the video on Instagram, she wrote, "Stay safe and strong. People will try to pull you down but don't let them succeed."

Check out Deepika Singh's Instagram Story below:

Post-rehearsal, she also shared a video of her performance on Instagram Reels and urged Lord Krishna to take away everyone's "griefs" and miseries. Posting the video of her "Odissi Dance", she wrote, "Hey Lord Krishna! plz take away all our griefs and miseries from our mind and life." Soon after the video surfaced online, it received a mixed reaction from the masses as some lauded her performance while others continued to criticise her over her previous posts.

IMAGE: DEEPIKA SINGH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.