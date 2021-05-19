Deepika Singh Slammed By Netizens For Dancing In The Rain Amid Cyclone Tauktae

Television actor Deepika Singh Goyal recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself enjoying the rains due to Cyclone Tauktae. Along with the post, the actor also penned a motivating caption revealing details about the same. However, netizens are now calling out the actor for dancing in the rain amid the destruction caused due to Cyclone Tauktae.

Netizens call out Deepika Singh for dancing video during Cyclone Taukte

Deepika Singh Goyal shared a video of her dancing in the rain and around a fallen tree. In the video, the actor is seen running out of the house and jumping in the puddle. Goyal then goes on to show off some moves and is also seen doing a twirl. One can also notice the fallen tree behind the actor. In the video, she is seen donning a printed spaghetti dress. Along with the video, she also wrote, “Bola tha na life isn’t about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s learning to dance in the rain”. Take a look at Deepika Singh's Instagram post below.

Soon after sharing the video, Deepika faced a massive social media backlash, with users slamming her for posting such a video amid the devastation caused by the cyclone. One of the users wrote, "Don't promote these types of videos.... it was not good to be outside". Another user wrote, “Tumhare ghar ki chat sahi salamat hai isiliye (because your house hasn't been damaged)”. Some even advised her to stay inside and avoid getting sick at a time when COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the country. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from the video, the actor also went on to conduct a photoshoot amid the storm. Deepika was seen striking some poses with the tree fallen outside her house. In the series of pictures, the actor can be seen giving some intense poses. She captioned one of the posts as, “You can’t calm the storm, so stop trying”. She added, “What you can do is calm yourself, embrace the nature and its gloomy moods because the storm will pass”. She concluded by saying, “Ps: This tree fell right outside my house nobody got hurt, but while putting it away from my door, Rohit and I managed to take few pictures to remember the #cyclonetauktae”. Take a look at the post below.

Image: Deepika Singh Instagram

