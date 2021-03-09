Deepshika Nagpal On Pay Discrimination Between Men And Women In 21st Century: "Its Sad"

Ranju Ki Betiyaan is a new TV show which airs on Dangal TV. It follows the story of a mother who raised 4 daughters on her own after being abandoned by her husband. Actor Deepshika Nagpal who plays the character of Lalita on the show Ranju Ki Betiyaan has been in the entertainment industry for 25 years now and has experienced both worlds of film and TV. She says it is difficult to understand why discrimination is prevalent even today.

Deepshika speaks about discrimination at work

Deepshika Nagpal who is seen as Lalita took the opportunity and shared her thoughts on the topic and said, "Men and women work equally hard. However, seeing discrimination in pay is very sad. In television, the situation is still better as the industry is women dominated and the actors can get what they deserve. But this is not evident in films. The film industry is still a male-dominated one and unless it is a women-oriented movie then they get paid what they are entitled to but that is much less compared to what the male actors get".

Speaking about the importance women get on specific days, she said," This is very strange and I don't understand why this is still prevalent in today's day and age. We are in the 21st century and we just keep talking about change be it on women's day, Mother’s Day, girl’s child day but nothing is happening. Society needs to change and walk towards it together. The Indian mindset needs to change. I feel an actor's or actress’s performances or popularity can only determine their worth, not their gender and society."

Ranju Ki Betiyaan's episodes revolve around Ranju who struggles to raise four of her daughters in a patriarchal society. The show delves into various social issues faced by single mothers and will witness Ranju, empowering herself to raise her daughter single-handedly. In most of Deepshika Nagpal's TV shows, she has portrayed negative characters and in this show, she will be seen in a different avatar. She's seen as the wife of Guddu Mishra and is bubbly in nature, who loves her family and can go to any extent to protect it.