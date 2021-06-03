Deepshikha Nagpal Gets Pranked On The Sets Of 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan' By Her Co-actors

Television actor Deepshikha Nagpal is currently seen in Dangal TV's daily soap Ranju Ki Betiyaan, alongside actors Karan Khandelwal and Jeevansh Chadha. As the actors spend time most of the time shooting together, their off-screen bonding has been visible on their official social media handles. The actors are often seeing clicking pictures and making fun reels together. Recently, co-actors Karan and Jeevansh pulled a prank on Deepshikha on the sets of their daily soap.

Ranju Ki Betiyaan cast members pull a prank on Deepshikha Nagpal

Recently, Karan Khandelwal shared the details about the prank he pulled along with his co-actor Jeevansh on Deepshikha. He said, "Sometime back Deepshikha Ji got an off but stayed back for us. Taking advantage of this, we decided to play a prank on her and pretended that we were leaving her back alone. We also involved Ayub Ji and asked him to take a video of her reaction. Outside the resort, we called Deepshikha Ji, told her we were leaving, and asked her to come bid us goodbye. She was hesitant but still came to see us off. On one corner, Ayub Ji was in a position to record her reaction".

Karan continued, "When she came, we saw that she had tears in her eyes. She didn't talk to us and wasn't letting us go". "She decided to quickly call the head of the production to check if we are really going and he informed her otherwise. That was our only mistake, we didn't take him in confidence". He concluded, "Later, Deepshikha Ji was so relieved but angry at the same time and gave us a good beating (laughs)".

Unfortunately, Ayub Khan did not record the video at the beginning where Deepshikha was seen crying. That was one of the moments when Karan wanted to capture. With such fun on the sets, it is clear that Ranju Ki Betiyaan cast enjoys each other's company and barely leaves each other's side.

Furthermore, Ranju Ki Betiyaan follows the journey of a single mother, Ranju, and her struggles of raising four daughters in the patriarchal society. Deepshikha, who started her career with 1993's Kanoon, has appeared in numerous shows. The list of popular Deepshikha Nagpal's shows includes Shaktimaan, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Son Pari, Shararat, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Khichdi Returns, and many more.

IMAGE: PR

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.