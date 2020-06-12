'Desperate Tweet': Divyanka Tripathi's Request To BMC Helps Patient Get Bed In Hospital

TV actor Divyanka Tripathi of "Ýeh Hai Mohabbatein" fame shared a user's tweet on Thursday who seeked help and needed to admit a patient in the ICU. Divyanka came forward and said this was a 'desperate tweet' and urged someone to give the patient a bed, immediately.

BMC officials instantly replied to Divyanka's tweet and helped the family. The official Twitter handle of Ward RS wrote, "Ma'am, we have followed you. Request you to provide the patient's details, number, and address via DM.'" Responding to them, Divyanka concluded, "Heartfelt thanks on behalf of patient's family for a quick response. @mybmc @mybmcWardRS"

Will we keep counting depressing numbers in news papers or will someone give him a bed please?

This one is a desperate tweet. I hope people in need get fair admission to hospital (with or without Covid).#RightToHealthCare #GiveAChanceToSurvive https://t.co/ykKoMH719Z — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) June 11, 2020

Ramping up bed capacity should be topmost priority to handle COVID-19 situation: Delhi L-G

BMC Releases Control Room Nos. For Bed Availability Info; Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally At 53985

With 1540 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Thursday, June 11, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 53,985. In the day, 516 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 24,209. 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,952. 65 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. At present, there are 27,854 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. 4633 out of the overall 2,42,923 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. Thus, Mumbai witnessed a high positivity rate of 33.23% on June 11.

There has been a 3% growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city from June 3 to 10. On the other hand, novel coronavirus cases in the PN and RN wards grew at a rate of over 5%. Barring for B, C, and RC wards, all other wards in Mumbai currently have more than 500 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation released ward wise control room numbers for information on COVID-19 and bed availability.

