'Devmanus' Ending Soon? Here's All The Details Of The Show's Last Episode & End Date

Zee Marathi’s popular crime thriller series Devmanus brings up new twists and turns at the end of each episode, leaving viewers wondering about the next upcoming episode. Featuring Kiran Gaikwad and Asmita Deshmukh, the show is inspired by true events, based on the life of Dr Santosh Pol, a notorious doctor who killed nearly 100-150 people in 13 years of his practice in a small town in Satara. As the plot of the show is coming to its conclusion, soon disclosing how an intelligent team of police officers catch hold of the doctor, the audience is left wondering if the Devmanus is ending.

Is ZEE Marathi's Devmanus ending?

This weekend, the show Devmanus aired for 2 long hours which expected to untie the plots which happened in the past. An Instagram user left a comment under the picture, asking if the show will be ending soon and that if another show will be replacing Devmanus. Moreover, ever since the authorities announced the show Ratris Khel Chale 3, fans were left wondering if Devmanus will be replaced by Ratris Khel Chale 3. So far, the authorities have not yet announced if the show will be coming to an end. Devmanus end date has also not yet been announced by the makers of the show.

About Devmanus Marathi serial

In Devmanus last episode, the inspector Divya Singh gives in and gets closer to Doctor Ajitkumar. She shares her sorrows with him and looks up to him as a friend, who she could lean on. Meanwhile, Ajitkumar manages to kill the police inspector who learns everything about the doctor's truth from Dimple, who had been associated with the doctor in committing the crime.

The show initially started with the police catching hold of a man named Devi Singh, who has killed nearly 150 people in the course of 13 years. The show then traces back to the time Devi Singh comes to a village in Satara, with a different identity as Ajit Kumar. He informs that he is a doctor and treats a few people, because in reality, he has practised as a compounder for several years, with a doctor from Mumbai. After he treats several people and wins over their hearts, they refer to him as 'Devmanus'. As the story progresses, it is unfolded that Devi Singh is a womaniser and blackmails people, to lure money from them. As the police then find out that certain people from their village have been missing, they try to study the case in depth which leads to the arrest of Devi Singh/Ajit Kumar. With the show progressing to get hold of Ajit Kumar, fans are now expecting the show to end.

IMAGE SOURCE: STILL FROM THE SHOW DEVMANUS

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.