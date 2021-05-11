'Devmanus' Shooting Location: Know Where The Crime Thriller Is Being Filmed

Devmanus is one of the popular Marathi serials on ZEE Marathi. It is a Marathi language crime thriller that airs on the Zee Marathi channel. During the lockdown, the Maharashtra govt has imposed a lockdown in the state to curb the rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19. Because of the lockdown, various shoots of films and TV shows have also been affected. Various serials have relocated their shooting from Maharashtra to outside until the lockdown in the state gets over. Devmanus Marathi serial shooting location has also relocated to a different place.

Because of the lockdown shooting of Devmanus Marathi serial has been shifted from Maharashtra. The serial is now being filmed in Karnataka. The makers of the show had announced on the official Instagram handle that the shooting of Devmanus Marathi serial is now being started in Karnataka’s Nipani. It is in the bordering state of Maharashtra. Nipani is a tehsil in the Belgaum district of Karnataka. It is just 39 km away from Kolhapur. Kannada is the official language of Nipani but Marathi is also spoken widely.

The official Instagram handle of the show shared a series of pictures to share the news with all the fans. The pictures shared are from the sets of the shooting location of Devmanus Marathi serial. In the pictures, the cast and crew of the show are seen performing rituals to start shooting the show. The official handle tagged the whole cast and team of Devmanus and shared, “Devmanus shooting started in Nipani (Karnataka)” Here is a look at the pictures shared by the team of Devmanus and the cast.

It is a popular crime thriller with interesting twists and turns with every episode. The show features Kiran Gaikwad and Asmita Deshmukh in the lead roles. Devmanus is inspired by true events based on the life of Dr Santosh Pol, a notorious doctor who admitted to killing several people in 13 years of his practice. The show is currently focusing on the investigation of Devi Singh AKA Devmanus as police are moving closer to finding his true identity. Here is a look at the latest promo of the show.

