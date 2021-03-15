Devoleena Bhattacharjee Celebrates 2M Fans On Instagram; Grooves To 'Pawri Horahi Hai'

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is popularly known for her role as Gopi Bahu in the drama series, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actor recently crossed the 2 million followers bar on her Instagram. She took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans for all the love and support. She was sent gifts and 3 cakes in the shape of 2 and M along with her pictures.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee celebrates 2 million followers on Instagram

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee posed with her cakes and balloons. She was seen cutting the cakes and celebrating her 2 million followers on Instagram. The actor wrote to her fans, "It wouldn't be possible without you all. What more I say??" She said that she will always be grateful to her fans. She mentioned that her fans are her true power, strength and confidence. She added, ".your love gives me the strength to bounce back whenever I feel down. We will grow stronger & brighter I know that." She also thanked them for sending in flowers balloons and cakes on the occasion. Take a look st Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram picture here.

Reactions to Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram post celebrating 2 million followers

As soon as Devoleena shared the news, her fans flooded her comment section with all things nice. Celebrities like Rakhi Sawant and Daljeet Kaur congratulated her. Fans said that there are many more achievements to come. They sent heart and fire emojis to congratulate her. Here are some comments on Devoleena Bhattacharjee's photos.

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram

Image source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Instagram

Devoleena's Pawri dance

Devoleena also shared an IGTV video as she spoke to her fans. She also took the names of her team members and thanked them for their support. She complimented the cakes sent by her fans and was seen spending time with Angel. She shared a video of herself dancing to 'Pawri ho Rahi hai' by Yashraj Mukhate. She grooved her leg with her pet dog Angel and thanked her fans for the gifts and balloons they delivered. She wore a yellow dress and shared a boomerang with Angel. Take a look at her Instagram video and stories here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.