Devoleena Bhattacharjee Explains What Made Her 'hot-headed'; Opens Up About Past Struggles

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been in the news for her controversies several times. From accusing late Divya Bhatnagar's husband of being involved in the murder case of a diamond trader, Bhattacharjee has often been vocal about her beliefs. Fans have also witnessed the star's rage on a popular reality TV show. Recently, she opened up about her attitude and her childhood struggles.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Devoleena Bhattacharjee disclosed that her childhood struggles made her "stubborn and hot-headed" in life. She said that the phase had changed her and carved her into who she is today, adding that the experience made her "stronger and fearless". She also admitted that she doesn't care about society's views any more, unsure if it is "a good thing or a bad thing". "Logon ke hisab se mujhe jeena hi nahi hai", Bhattacharjee believes that society does not care about her well-being.

Bhattacharjee, who lost her father at the age of 11 and witnessed her single mother working hard every day, firmly stated that she is not willing to change herself. She believes people would just have to accept her as she is, and if they didn't she wouldn't mind either. "This is who I am", she added.

A look at Devoleena Bhattacharjee's controversies

Of Devoleena Bhattacharjee's most recent controversies, she had made some serious allegations against Divya Bhatnagar's husband. After Bhatnagar passed away due to complications caused by Covid-19, her friend Devoleena took to her social media account and accused her husband of molesting her and stealing her jewellery. She claimed that Divya's husband had caused her physical and mental stress. She called out Gaggan Gabru and said that despite his claims of accusing Divya's mother and brother of being against their relationship, he was the one who begged Divya to marry him. She also added that because of Gabru and Bhatnagar's relationship, she had broken ties with the late actor.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee stated that Gabru was in jail for six months before getting married. She also accused him of beating up Divya Bhatnagar. The video went viral on social media.

(Promo Image Source: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram)